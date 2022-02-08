The BigCommerce server emulator for local theme development.
Note: Stencil requires the Node.js runtime environment, version 10.x and 12.x (Recommended) are supported. We do not yet have support for versions greater than Node 12.
Run
npm install -g @bigcommerce/stencil-cli.
Visit the installation guide for more details.
Usage: stencil [options] [command]
Commands:
init Interactively create a .stencil file which configures how to run a BigCommerce store locally.
start Starts up the BigCommerce storefront local development environment, using theme files in the current directory and data from the live store.
bundle Bundles up the theme into a zip file which can be uploaded to BigCommerce.
release Create a new release in the theme's github repository.
push Bundles up the theme into a zip file and uploads it to your store.
pull Pulls the configuration from the active theme on your live store and updates your local configuration.
download Downloads the theme files from the active theme on your live store.
help [cmd] display help for [cmd]
Options:
-h, --help output usage information
-V, --version output the version number
Run
stencil init at the top level of your Stencil Theme. It will ask you a few questions to get your started.
Run
stencil start to run a local server so you can start developing your theme.
Run with
-o or
--open to automatically open up a browser.
Run
stencil bundle to validate your code and create a zip bundle file that can be uploaded to BigCommerce.
Run
stencil release to tag a new version of your theme, create a GitHub release
in your theme repository, and upload the zip bundle file to the release assets.
This is useful for tracking your changes in your Theme, and is the tool we use to create new releases in BigCommerce
Cornerstone theme.
Run
stencil push to bundle the local theme and upload it to your store, so it will be available in My Themes.
To push the theme and also activate it, use
stencil push -a. To automatically delete the oldest theme if you are at
your theme limit, use
stencil push -d. These can be used together, as
stencil push -a -d. You can apply the theme to
multiple storefronts, just specify ids of desired storefronts/channels after
-c option
stencil push -a -c 123 456 789.
If you want to apply theme to all available storefronts, just use
-allc option:
stencil push -a -allc.
Run
stencil pull to sync changes to your theme configuration from your live store. For example, if Page Builder has
been used to change certain theme settings, this will update those settings in config.json in your theme files so you
don't overwrite them on your next upload.
Stencil CLI comes packaged with BrowserSync so you can take advantage of all of those amazing goodies! Have a look at their web site for more information.
You can compile Sass (node-sass) scss files in assets/scss into CSS. For example, add an scss file named theme.scss
to assets/scss and
{{{stylesheet 'assets/css/theme.css'}}} to your theme HTML template. Stencil-CLI will compile
assets/scss/theme.scss to CSS on the fly.
Stencil CLI comes packaged with Autoprefixer. You can set which browsers should be targeted, as well as if it should cascade the generated rules in the theme's config.json file with these options:
autoprefixer_cascade - Defaults to
true.
autoprefixer_browsers - Defaults to
["> 1%", "last 2 versions", "Firefox ESR"].
If you need any help or experience any bugs, please create a GitHub issue in this repository.
If you would like to improve this project check out the Contributing Guide. Also, you can find the implementation details there.
Copyright (c) 2015-present, BigCommerce Inc. All rights reserved.
Redistribution and use in source and binary forms, with or without modification, are permitted provided that the following conditions are met:
THIS SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED BY BIGCOMMERCE INC ''AS IS'' AND ANY EXPRESS OR IMPLIED WARRANTIES, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, THE IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY AND FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE ARE DISCLAIMED. IN NO EVENT SHALL BIGCOMMERCE INC BE LIABLE FOR ANY DIRECT, INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL, SPECIAL, EXEMPLARY, OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES (INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, PROCUREMENT OF SUBSTITUTE GOODS OR SERVICES; LOSS OF USE, DATA, OR PROFITS; OR BUSINESS INTERRUPTION) HOWEVER CAUSED AND ON ANY THEORY OF LIABILITY, WHETHER IN CONTRACT, STRICT LIABILITY, OR TORT (INCLUDING NEGLIGENCE OR OTHERWISE) ARISING IN ANY WAY OUT OF THE USE OF THIS SOFTWARE, EVEN IF ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGE.