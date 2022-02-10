You can find documentation and examples on our docs page.
Add BigDesign and styled-components@5 to your project using
npm:
npm install @bigcommerce/big-design styled-components@5
or with
yarn:
yarn add @bigcommerce/big-design styled-components@5
Add the font as a
<link> in your
index.html/
<head> element.
<head>
<link rel="preconnect" href="https://fonts.googleapis.com" />
<link rel="preconnect" href="https://fonts.gstatic.com" crossorigin="" />
<link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Source+Sans+Pro:wght@200;300;400;600&display=swap" rel="stylesheet" />
</head>
Import the
GlobalStyles component and use it once in your app. This will set a few styles globally
and add normalize.css. We recommend placing it close to
your root component. Then import any component, such as
Button, to use it anywhere in your app.
import { Button, GlobalStyles } from '@bigcommerce/big-design';
...
<App>
<GlobalStyles />
<Button>Click me</Button>
</App>
This is a monorepo that uses Lerna and Yarn Workspaces.
Workspaces are inside the packages directory.
As this is a monorepo, each package has it's own Changelog. Links for each can be found below
To contribute, please read our Contributing guidelines and Code of Conduct first.
Running the following commands will run
big-design and
docs in watch mode.
yarn
yarn run build:icons
yarn run start
Run tests with:
yarn run test
Run linter with:
yarn run lint
This is for releasing new versions of all the packages.
GH_TOKEN=<token> yarn lerna publish <patch/minor/major> --sign-git-commit --sign-git-tag --create-release github --git-remote upstream
GH_TOKEN=<token> yarn lerna publish prerelease --pre-dist-tag next --conventional-prerelease --sign-git-commit --sign-git-tag --create-release github --git-remote upstream
To promote a prerelease add the
--conventional-graduate flag to release command.
GH_TOKEN=<token> yarn lerna publish <patch/minor/major> --conventional-graduate --sign-git-commit --sign-git-tag --create-release github --git-remote upstream
from-package
from-package allows you to release what's on
upstream/master if the publish script failed. By default the
lerna publish command will push commits and tags before running through the build. This is a just-in-case command.
GH_TOKEN=<token> yarn lerna publish from-package --git-remote upstream
yarn run build
cd packages/docs
GTM_ID=<gtm-id> yarn run deploy --remote upstream
Big Design is licensed under MIT and CC BY 3.0. See LICENSE.md for more details.