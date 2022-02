WP Cypress

Cypress is designed to address the pain points of testing modern web applications. WP Cypress extends Cypress to address specific pain points developers and QA engineers face when testing modern WordPress applications.

Features

Run a single command to set up a testing environment.

Automate tests across multiple WordPress versions.

Test individual plugins, themes, a combination of multiple themes and plugins or an entire site.

Seed your database with test data using WP_Cypress\Seeder .

. Teardown between blocks of tests.

Additional custom cypress commands.

Documentation

Please refer to the Github Wiki for documentation.

Contributing

Please refer to our contributing guidelines.

Changelog

Please refer to the Releases page for the changelog.