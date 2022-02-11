NeetoUI is the library that drives the experience in all Neeto products built at BigBinary.

Installation

yarn add @ bigbinary / neetoui

This would install neetoui package inside your application. Starting 3.0.x , neetoUI stylesheet has been separated from the bundle. To get the styles working, please import the neetoUI stylesheet to your main scss entry point.

@ import "@bigbinary/neetoui" ;

NeetoUI has few peer dependencies which are required to use NeetoUI properly. Install the peer dependencies using the below command:

yarn add react-toastify @ 8 . 0 . 2 formik@ 2.2 . 0 react-router-dom@ 5.2 . 0 react-router-nav-prompt@ 0.4 . 1

NeetoUI depends on react-toastify for Toasters, so the styles for toaster must be imported to your main scss entry point.

@ import "react-toastify/dist/ReactToastify.min.css" ;

Also make sure to include <ToastContainer /> in your application.

import React from "react" ; import { ToastContainer } from "react-toastify" ; const App = () => { return ( <> < ToastContainer /> // Other children </> ); };

Development

Install all the dependencies by executing following command.

yarn

You can create new components in the lib/components and export them from lib/index.js .

Running the yarn storybook command starts a storybook app. Use this application to test out changes. Note that nothing in the stories folder will be bundled with NeetoUI.

Building

NeetoUI gets auto-published to npm on new commit to master. You can checkout the publish workflow in git actions to get a live update.

Documentation

Read the docs here

https://neetoui.netlify.app

Theming

Theme override gist: Override Gist

Other Libraries