openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@bigbinary/neetoui

by bigbinary
3.2.50 (see all)

A component library from BigBinary.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

25.2K

GitHub Stars

31

Maintenance

Last Commit

8d ago

Contributors

46

Package

Dependencies

15

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Netlify Status

NPM JavaScript Style Guide

NeetoUI is the library that drives the experience in all Neeto products built at BigBinary.

Installation

yarn add @bigbinary/neetoui

This would install neetoui package inside your application. Starting 3.0.x, neetoUI stylesheet has been separated from the bundle. To get the styles working, please import the neetoUI stylesheet to your main scss entry point.

@import "@bigbinary/neetoui";

NeetoUI has few peer dependencies which are required to use NeetoUI properly. Install the peer dependencies using the below command:

yarn add react-toastify@8.0.2 formik@2.2.0 react-router-dom@5.2.0 react-router-nav-prompt@0.4.1

NeetoUI depends on react-toastify for Toasters, so the styles for toaster must be imported to your main scss entry point.

@import "react-toastify/dist/ReactToastify.min.css";

Also make sure to include <ToastContainer /> in your application.

import React from "react";

import { ToastContainer } from "react-toastify";

const App = () => {
  return (
    <>
      <ToastContainer />
      // Other children
    </>
  );
};

Development

Install all the dependencies by executing following command.

yarn

You can create new components in the lib/components and export them from lib/index.js.

Running the yarn storybook command starts a storybook app. Use this application to test out changes. Note that nothing in the stories folder will be bundled with NeetoUI.

Building

NeetoUI gets auto-published to npm on new commit to master. You can checkout the publish workflow in git actions to get a live update.

Documentation

Read the docs here

https://neetoui.netlify.app

Theming

Theme override gist: Override Gist

Other Libraries

  • neetoIcons: NeetoIcons is the official icons library from BigBinary.
  • neetoUtils: NeetoUtils is a collection of react hooks and utility functions used at BigBinary.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial