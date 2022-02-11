NeetoUI is the library that drives the experience in all Neeto products built at BigBinary.
yarn add @bigbinary/neetoui
This would install
neetoui package inside your application.
Starting
3.0.x, neetoUI stylesheet has been separated from the bundle. To get the styles working, please import the neetoUI stylesheet to your main
scss entry point.
@import "@bigbinary/neetoui";
NeetoUI has few peer dependencies which are required to use NeetoUI properly. Install the peer dependencies using the below command:
yarn add react-toastify@8.0.2 formik@2.2.0 react-router-dom@5.2.0 react-router-nav-prompt@0.4.1
NeetoUI depends on
react-toastify for Toasters, so the styles for toaster must be imported to your main
scss entry point.
@import "react-toastify/dist/ReactToastify.min.css";
Also make sure to include
<ToastContainer /> in your application.
import React from "react";
import { ToastContainer } from "react-toastify";
const App = () => {
return (
<>
<ToastContainer />
// Other children
</>
);
};
Install all the dependencies by executing following command.
yarn
You can create new components in the
lib/components and export them from
lib/index.js.
Running the
yarn storybook command starts a storybook app. Use this application to test out changes. Note that nothing in the
stories folder will be bundled with NeetoUI.
NeetoUI gets auto-published to npm on new commit to master. You can checkout the
publish workflow in git actions to get a live update.
Read the docs here
Theme override gist: Override Gist