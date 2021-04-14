If this tool saves you time, please consider making a donation towards the continued maintainence and development: https://donate.biesbjerg.com

Extract translatable (ngx-translate) strings and save as a JSON or Gettext pot file. Merges with existing strings if the output file already exists.

Install

Install the package in your project:

npm install @biesbjerg/ngx-translate-extract --save-dev

Add a script to your project's package.json :

... "scripts" : { "i18n:init" : "ngx-translate-extract --input ./src --output ./src/assets/i18n/template.json --key-as-default-value --replace --format json" , "i18n:extract" : "ngx-translate-extract --input ./src --output ./src/assets/i18n/{en,da,de,fi,nb,nl,sv}.json --clean --format json" } ...

You can now run npm run i18n:extract and it will extract strings from your project.

Usage

Extract from dir and save to file

ngx-translate-extract --input ./src --output ./src/assets/i18n/strings.json

Extract from multiple dirs

ngx-translate-extract --input ./src-a ./src-b --output ./src/assets/i18n/strings.json

Extract and save to multiple files using path expansion

ngx-translate-extract --input ./src --output ./src/i18n/{da,en}.json

JSON indentation

Tabs are used by default for indentation when saving extracted strings in json formats:

If you want to use spaces instead, you can do the following:

ngx-translate-extract --input ./src --output ./src/i18n/en.json --format-indentation ' '

Marker function

If you want to extract strings that are not passed directly to TranslateService 's get() / instant() / stream() methods, you can wrap them in a marker function to let ngx-translate-extract know you want to extract them.

Install marker function: npm install @biesbjerg/ngx-translate-extract-marker

import { marker } from '@biesbjerg/ngx-translate-extract-marker' ; marker( 'Extract me' );

You can alias the marker function if needed:

import { marker as _ } from '@biesbjerg/ngx-translate-extract-marker' ; _( 'Extract me' );

Note: ngx-translate-extract will automatically detect the import name

Commandline arguments

Usage: ngx-translate-extract [options] Output --format, -f Format [ string ] [choices: "json" , "namespaced-json" , "pot" ] [ default : "json" ] --format-indentation, --fi Format indentation ( JSON /Namedspaced JSON ) [ string ] [ default : " " ] --sort, -s Sort strings in alphabetical order [ boolean ] --clean, -c Remove obsolete strings after merge [ boolean ] --replace, -r Replace the contents of output file if it exists (Merges by default ) [ boolean ] Extracted key value (defaults to empty string ) --key- as - default -value, -k Use key as default value [ boolean ] -- null - as - default -value, -n Use null as default value [ boolean ] -- string - as - default -value, -d Use string as default value [ string ] Options: --version, -v Show version number [ boolean ] --help, -h Show help [ boolean ] --input, -i Paths you would like to extract strings from . You can use path expansion, glob patterns and multiple paths [array] [required] [ default : [ "/Users/kim/apps/ngx-translate-extract" ]] --output, -o Paths where you would like to save extracted strings. You can use path expansion, glob patterns and multiple paths [array] [required] Examples: ngx-translate-extract -i ./src-a/ -i ./src-b/ -o strings.json Extract (ts, html) from multiple paths ngx-translate-extract -i './{src-a,src-b}/' -o strings.json Extract (ts, html) from multiple paths using brace expansion ngx-translate-extract -i ./src/ -o ./i18n/da.json -o ./i18n/en.json Extract (ts, html) and save to da.json and en.json ngx-translate-extract -i ./src/ -o './i18n/{en,da}.json' Extract (ts, html) and save to da.json and en.json using brace expansion ngx-translate-extract -i './src/**/*.{ts,tsx,html}' -o strings.json Extract from ts, tsx and html ngx-translate-extract -i './src/**/!(*.spec).{ts,html}' -o Extract from ts, html, excluding files with ".spec" strings.json

Note for GetText users