openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@bidvine/react-summernote

by summernote
2.0.2 (see all)

Summernote (Super simple WYSIWYG editor) adaptation for react

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

111

GitHub Stars

200

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

13

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Read All Reviews
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

react-summernote

Summernote adaptation for react (Headache free)

npm version

Getting Started

Install

npm install react-summernote

Configure Webpack

Add ProvidePlugin to your webpack config

new webpack.ProvidePlugin({
    $: "jquery",
    jQuery: "jquery"
})

Example

import React, { Component } from 'react';
import ReactSummernote from 'react-summernote';
import 'react-summernote/dist/react-summernote.css'; // import styles
import 'react-summernote/lang/summernote-ru-RU'; // you can import any other locale

// Import bootstrap(v3 or v4) dependencies
import 'bootstrap/js/modal';
import 'bootstrap/js/dropdown';
import 'bootstrap/js/tooltip';
import 'bootstrap/dist/css/bootstrap.css';

class RichTextEditor extends Component {
  onChange(content) {
    console.log('onChange', content);
  }

  render() {
    return (
      <ReactSummernote
        value="Default value"
        options={{
          lang: 'ru-RU',
          height: 350,
          dialogsInBody: true,
          toolbar: [
            ['style', ['style']],
            ['font', ['bold', 'underline', 'clear']],
            ['fontname', ['fontname']],
            ['para', ['ul', 'ol', 'paragraph']],
            ['table', ['table']],
            ['insert', ['link', 'picture', 'video']],
            ['view', ['fullscreen', 'codeview']]
          ]
        }}
        onChange={this.onChange}
      />
    );
  }
}

export default RichTextEditor;

PropTypes

PropertyTypeDescription
valueStringDefault value
codeviewBooleanOption to render in codeview mode
optionsObjectOptions object. More info about options http://summernote.org/deep-dive
onInitFunctionBeing invoked when summernote is launched
onEnterFunctionEnter/Return button pressed
onFocusFunctionEditable area receives the focus
onBlurFunctionEditable area loses the focus
onKeyDownFunctione.keyCode is pressed
onKeyUpFunctione.keyCode is released
onPasteFunctionTriggers when event paste's been called
onChangeFunctionhandler: function(contents, $editable) {}, invoked, when content's been changed
onImageUploadFunctionhandler: function(files) {}

Static methods

reset() // Clear contents and remove all stored history
insertImage(url, filenameOrCallback) // Insert a image
insertNode(node) // Insert a element or textnode
insertText(text) // Insert a text
Example
ReactSummernote.insertImage(`/resources/getImage?imageGuid=${image.imageGuid}`, $image => {
    $image.css("width", Math.floor($image.width() / 2));
    $image.attr("alt", image.name);
});

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Robinson58 Ratings0 Reviews
November 17, 2020

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial