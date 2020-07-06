Summernote adaptation for react (Headache free)
npm install react-summernote
Add ProvidePlugin to your webpack config
new webpack.ProvidePlugin({
$: "jquery",
jQuery: "jquery"
})
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import ReactSummernote from 'react-summernote';
import 'react-summernote/dist/react-summernote.css'; // import styles
import 'react-summernote/lang/summernote-ru-RU'; // you can import any other locale
// Import bootstrap(v3 or v4) dependencies
import 'bootstrap/js/modal';
import 'bootstrap/js/dropdown';
import 'bootstrap/js/tooltip';
import 'bootstrap/dist/css/bootstrap.css';
class RichTextEditor extends Component {
onChange(content) {
console.log('onChange', content);
}
render() {
return (
<ReactSummernote
value="Default value"
options={{
lang: 'ru-RU',
height: 350,
dialogsInBody: true,
toolbar: [
['style', ['style']],
['font', ['bold', 'underline', 'clear']],
['fontname', ['fontname']],
['para', ['ul', 'ol', 'paragraph']],
['table', ['table']],
['insert', ['link', 'picture', 'video']],
['view', ['fullscreen', 'codeview']]
]
}}
onChange={this.onChange}
/>
);
}
}
export default RichTextEditor;
|Property
|Type
|Description
|value
String
|Default value
|codeview
Boolean
|Option to render in codeview mode
|options
Object
|Options object. More info about options http://summernote.org/deep-dive
|onInit
Function
|Being invoked when summernote is launched
|onEnter
Function
|Enter/Return button pressed
|onFocus
Function
|Editable area receives the focus
|onBlur
Function
|Editable area loses the focus
|onKeyDown
Function
e.keyCode is pressed
|onKeyUp
Function
e.keyCode is released
|onPaste
Function
|Triggers when event paste's been called
|onChange
Function
|handler:
function(contents, $editable) {}, invoked, when content's been changed
|onImageUpload
Function
|handler:
function(files) {}
reset() // Clear contents and remove all stored history
insertImage(url, filenameOrCallback) // Insert a image
insertNode(node) // Insert a element or textnode
insertText(text) // Insert a text
ReactSummernote.insertImage(`/resources/getImage?imageGuid=${image.imageGuid}`, $image => {
$image.css("width", Math.floor($image.width() / 2));
$image.attr("alt", image.name);
});