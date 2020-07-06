Summernote adaptation for react (Headache free)

Getting Started

Install

npm install react-summernote

Configure Webpack

Add ProvidePlugin to your webpack config

new webpack.ProvidePlugin({ $ : "jquery" , jQuery : "jquery" })

Example

import React, { Component } from 'react' ; import ReactSummernote from 'react-summernote' ; import 'react-summernote/dist/react-summernote.css' ; import 'react-summernote/lang/summernote-ru-RU' ; import 'bootstrap/js/modal' ; import 'bootstrap/js/dropdown' ; import 'bootstrap/js/tooltip' ; import 'bootstrap/dist/css/bootstrap.css' ; class RichTextEditor extends Component { onChange(content) { console .log( 'onChange' , content); } render() { return ( < ReactSummernote value = "Default value" options = {{ lang: ' ru-RU ', height: 350 , dialogsInBody: true , toolbar: [ [' style ', [' style ']], [' font ', [' bold ', ' underline ', ' clear ']], [' fontname ', [' fontname ']], [' para ', [' ul ', ' ol ', ' paragraph ']], [' table ', [' table ']], [' insert ', [' link ', ' picture ', ' video ']], [' view ', [' fullscreen ', ' codeview ']] ] }} onChange = {this.onChange} /> ); } } export default RichTextEditor;

PropTypes

Property Type Description value String Default value codeview Boolean Option to render in codeview mode options Object Options object. More info about options http://summernote.org/deep-dive onInit Function Being invoked when summernote is launched onEnter Function Enter/Return button pressed onFocus Function Editable area receives the focus onBlur Function Editable area loses the focus onKeyDown Function e.keyCode is pressed onKeyUp Function e.keyCode is released onPaste Function Triggers when event paste's been called onChange Function handler: function(contents, $editable) {} , invoked, when content's been changed onImageUpload Function handler: function(files) {}

Static methods

reset() insertImage(url, filenameOrCallback) insertNode(node) insertText(text)

Example