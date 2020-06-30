This reusable React component will manage all of your changes to the document head.
Helmet takes plain HTML tags and outputs plain HTML tags. It's dead simple, and React beginner friendly.
import React from "react";
import {Helmet} from "react-helmet";
class Application extends React.Component {
render () {
return (
<div className="application">
<Helmet>
<meta charSet="utf-8" />
<title>My Title</title>
<link rel="canonical" href="http://mysite.com/example" />
</Helmet>
...
</div>
);
}
};
Nested or latter components will override duplicate changes:
<Parent>
<Helmet>
<title>My Title</title>
<meta name="description" content="Helmet application" />
</Helmet>
<Child>
<Helmet>
<title>Nested Title</title>
<meta name="description" content="Nested component" />
</Helmet>
</Child>
</Parent>
outputs:
<head>
<title>Nested Title</title>
<meta name="description" content="Nested component">
</head>
See below for a full reference guide.
title,
base,
meta,
link,
script,
noscript, and
style tags.
body,
html and
title tags.
Helmet 5 is fully backward-compatible with previous Helmet releases, so you can upgrade at any time without fear of breaking changes. We encourage you to update your code to our more semantic API, but please feel free to do so at your own pace.
Yarn:
yarn add react-helmet
npm:
npm install --save react-helmet
To use on the server, call
Helmet.renderStatic() after
ReactDOMServer.renderToString or
ReactDOMServer.renderToStaticMarkup to get the head data for use in your prerender.
Because this component keeps track of mounted instances, you have to make sure to call
renderStatic on server, or you'll get a memory leak.
ReactDOMServer.renderToString(<Handler />);
const helmet = Helmet.renderStatic();
This
helmet instance contains the following properties:
base
bodyAttributes
htmlAttributes
link
meta
noscript
script
style
title
Each property contains
toComponent() and
toString() methods. Use whichever is appropriate for your environment. For attributes, use the JSX spread operator on the object returned by
toComponent(). E.g:
const html = `
<!doctype html>
<html ${helmet.htmlAttributes.toString()}>
<head>
${helmet.title.toString()}
${helmet.meta.toString()}
${helmet.link.toString()}
</head>
<body ${helmet.bodyAttributes.toString()}>
<div id="content">
// React stuff here
</div>
</body>
</html>
`;
function HTML () {
const htmlAttrs = helmet.htmlAttributes.toComponent();
const bodyAttrs = helmet.bodyAttributes.toComponent();
return (
<html {...htmlAttrs}>
<head>
{helmet.title.toComponent()}
{helmet.meta.toComponent()}
{helmet.link.toComponent()}
</head>
<body {...bodyAttrs}>
<div id="content">
// React stuff here
</div>
</body>
</html>
);
}
If you are using a prebuilt compilation of your app with webpack in the server be sure to include this in the
webpack file so that the same instance of
react-helmet is used.
externals: ["react-helmet"],
Or to import the react-helmet instance from the app on the server.
<Helmet
{/* (optional) set to false to disable string encoding (server-only) */}
encodeSpecialCharacters={true}
{/*
(optional) Useful when you want titles to inherit from a template:
<Helmet
titleTemplate="%s | MyAwesomeWebsite.com"
>
<title>Nested Title</title>
</Helmet>
outputs:
<head>
<title>Nested Title | MyAwesomeWebsite.com</title>
</head>
*/}
titleTemplate="MySite.com - %s"
{/*
(optional) used as a fallback when a template exists but a title is not defined
<Helmet
defaultTitle="My Site"
titleTemplate="My Site - %s"
/>
outputs:
<head>
<title>My Site</title>
</head>
*/}
defaultTitle="My Default Title"
{/* (optional) set to false to not use requestAnimationFrame and instead update the DOM as soon as possible.
Useful if you want to update the title when the tab is out of focus
*/}
defer={false}
{/* (optional) callback that tracks DOM changes */}
onChangeClientState={(newState, addedTags, removedTags) => console.log(newState, addedTags, removedTags)}
>
{/* html attributes */}
<html lang="en" amp />
{/* body attributes */}
<body className="root" />
{/* title attributes and value */}
<title itemProp="name" lang="en">My Plain Title or {`dynamic`} title</title>
{/* base element */}
<base target="_blank" href="http://mysite.com/" />
{/* multiple meta elements */}
<meta name="description" content="Helmet application" />
<meta property="og:type" content="article" />
{/* multiple link elements */}
<link rel="canonical" href="http://mysite.com/example" />
<link rel="apple-touch-icon" href="http://mysite.com/img/apple-touch-icon-57x57.png" />
<link rel="apple-touch-icon" sizes="72x72" href="http://mysite.com/img/apple-touch-icon-72x72.png" />
{locales.map((locale) => {
<link rel="alternate" href="http://example.com/{locale}" hrefLang={locale} key={locale}/>
})}
{/* multiple script elements */}
<script src="http://include.com/pathtojs.js" type="text/javascript" />
{/* inline script elements */}
<script type="application/ld+json">{`
{
"@context": "http://schema.org"
}
`}</script>
{/* noscript elements */}
<noscript>{`
<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="foo.css" />
`}</noscript>
{/* inline style elements */}
<style type="text/css">{`
body {
background-color: blue;
}
p {
font-size: 12px;
}
`}</style>
</Helmet>
Please take a moment to review the guidelines for contributing.
MIT