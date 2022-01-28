Enable meta transactions or gasless transactions in your DApp by integrating
Biconomy SDK (Mexa), enables meta transactions or gasless transactions in your DApp (Decentralized Application) out of the box without any change in your smart contracts and just a few lines of code in your DApp to integrate mexa.
By using Mexa, dapp users are able to use the dapp and send transactions free of cost while developer pays the gas fee on their behalf as a part of user acquisition cost.
npm install @biconomy/mexa
import { Biconomy } from "@biconomy/mexa";
const biconomy = new Biconomy(<web3 provider>,{apiKey: <API Key>});
web3 = new Web3(biconomy);
Note: <web3 provider> could be window.ethereum for Metamask or portis.provider for Portis and so on.
biconomy.onEvent(biconomy.READY, () => {
// Initialize your dapp here
}).onEvent(biconomy.ERROR, (error, message) => {
// Handle error while initializing mexa
});
Congratulations!! You have now enabled meta transactions in your DApp. Interact with web3 the way you have been doing it.
Now whenever there is a write transaction action initiated from user (registered in mexa dashboard also), mexa will ask for user’s signature and handle the transaction rather than sending signed transaction directly to blockchain from user’s wallet.
Biconomy constructor takes 2 parameters
const biconomy = new Biconomy(<existing web3 provider>, options);
object
required
Any web3 provider that supports
personal_sign,
eth_accounts,
eth_sendTransaction,
eth_call RPC methods and web3 subscriptions.
For example, it can be
window.ethereum for Metamask or
portis.provider for Portis and so on.
object
required
A json object having configuration values for initializing mexa sdk.
|Key Name
|Value
|Required?
|Description
|apiKey
|
type: string
API Key can be found on mexa dashboard.
|true
|Unique id assigned to each DApp that used to authenticate requests coming from mexa sdk.
|strictMode
|
type: boolean
default value: false
Value could be true or false.
|false
|
If strict mode is on, and method/api called by user is not registered on mexa dashboard then no transaction will be initiated.
If strict mode is off, and method called by user is not registered on mexa dashboard then existing provider will be used to send user transaction but in this case, the user will have to pay the transaction fee.
For metamask biconomy initialization code would look like:
let options = {
apiKey: <API KEY>,
strictMode: true
};
const biconomy = new Biconomy(window.ethereum, options);