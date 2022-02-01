openbase logo
@beyonk/svelte-awesome

by Rob Brazier
0.0.2 (see all)

Awesome SVG icon component for Svelte JS, built with Font Awesome icons. Based on Justineo/vue-awesome

Documentation
Downloads/wk

29

GitHub Stars

275

Maintenance

Last Commit

20d ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Svelte-Awesome

Semaphore CI npm bundlephobia Codacy Badge PRs Welcome

Awesome SVG icon component for Svelte JS, built with Font Awesome icons. Based on Justineo/vue-awesome

Svelte-Awesome supports Font-Awesome v4.7.0 (icons inbuilt) and v5 (via @fortawesome npm packages)

A demo is available here

Installation

NPM

npm install --save svelte-awesome

Usage

<!-- basic -->
<Icon data={beer}/>
<!-- codeFork is camelCase, unlike the js file, code-fork.js -->
<Icon data={codeFork}/>


<!-- with options -->
<Icon data={refresh} scale="2"/>
<Icon data={comment} flip="horizontal"/>
<Icon data={codeFork} label="Forked Repository"/>

<!-- stacked icons [WIP] -->
<Icon label="No Photos">
  <Icon data={camera}/>
  <Icon name={ban} scale="2" class="alert"/>
</Icon>

<!-- FontAwesome v5 Icons!! -->
<Icon data={faThumbsUp}/>

<script>
  import Icon from 'svelte-awesome';
  import { beer, refresh, comment, codeFork, camera, ban } from 'svelte-awesome/icons';
  import { faThumbsUp } from '@fortawesome/free-regular-svg-icons';
</script>

Sapper Usage

For Sapper, you may need to import the Icon component explicitly as below:

import Icon from 'svelte-awesome/components/Icon.svelte'

Contributors

