Awesome SVG icon component for Svelte JS, built with Font Awesome icons. Based on Justineo/vue-awesome

Svelte-Awesome supports Font-Awesome v4.7.0 (icons inbuilt) and v5 (via @fortawesome npm packages)

A demo is available here

Installation

NPM

npm install --save svelte-awesome

Usage

< Icon data = {beer}/ > < Icon data = {codeFork}/ > < Icon data = {refresh} scale = "2" /> < Icon data = {comment} flip = "horizontal" /> < Icon data = {codeFork} label = "Forked Repository" /> < Icon label = "No Photos" > < Icon data = {camera}/ > < Icon name = {ban} scale = "2" class = "alert" /> </ Icon > < Icon data = {faThumbsUp}/ > < script > import Icon from 'svelte-awesome' ; import { beer, refresh, comment, codeFork, camera, ban } from 'svelte-awesome/icons' ; import { faThumbsUp } from '@fortawesome/free-regular-svg-icons' ; </ script >

Sapper Usage

For Sapper, you may need to import the Icon component explicitly as below:

import Icon from 'svelte-awesome/components/Icon.svelte'

Contributors