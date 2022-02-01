Awesome SVG icon component for Svelte JS, built with Font Awesome icons. Based on Justineo/vue-awesome
Svelte-Awesome supports Font-Awesome
v4.7.0 (icons inbuilt)
and
v5 (via
@fortawesome npm packages)
A demo is available here
npm install --save svelte-awesome
<!-- basic -->
<Icon data={beer}/>
<!-- codeFork is camelCase, unlike the js file, code-fork.js -->
<Icon data={codeFork}/>
<!-- with options -->
<Icon data={refresh} scale="2"/>
<Icon data={comment} flip="horizontal"/>
<Icon data={codeFork} label="Forked Repository"/>
<!-- stacked icons [WIP] -->
<Icon label="No Photos">
<Icon data={camera}/>
<Icon name={ban} scale="2" class="alert"/>
</Icon>
<!-- FontAwesome v5 Icons!! -->
<Icon data={faThumbsUp}/>
<script>
import Icon from 'svelte-awesome';
import { beer, refresh, comment, codeFork, camera, ban } from 'svelte-awesome/icons';
import { faThumbsUp } from '@fortawesome/free-regular-svg-icons';
</script>
For Sapper, you may need to import the Icon component explicitly as below:
import Icon from 'svelte-awesome/components/Icon.svelte'