Compatible with Webpack >= 4.14.0 and >= 5.0.0
Download Google fonts to webpack build folder using google-webfonts-helper or use CDN to integrate with html-webpack-plugin.
npm install @beyonk/google-fonts-webpack-plugin
/webpack.config.js
const GoogleFontsPlugin = require("@beyonk/google-fonts-webpack-plugin")
module.exports = {
"entry": "index.js",
/* ... */
plugins: [
new GoogleFontsPlugin({
fonts: [
{ family: "Source Sans Pro" },
{ family: "Roboto", variants: [ "400", "700italic" ], display: "block" }
]
/* ...options */
})
]
}
new GoogleFontsPlugin(options: Object)
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|fonts
FontObject[]
|-
|Configuration generated by Fontello.com.
|name
String
"fonts"
|Module name.
|filename
String
"fonts.css"
|Css file name.
|path
String
"font/"
|Relative path to fonts directory. If path is
undefined fonts are not downloaded, the css file is generated with Google hosted font files.
|local
Boolean
true
|Whether to use google-webfonts-helper API or just link to Google Fonts hosted css. If this option is set to false this plugin just adds the css url to html-webpack-plugin (if present).
|noLocalInCss
Boolean
false
|Whether to prepend
local(FontName) expression before font files in CSS file (see MDN).
|formats
Array
[ "eot", "woff", "woff2", "ttf", "svg" ]
|Font formats to download.
|apiUrl
String
"https://google-webfonts-helper.herokuapp.com/api/fonts"
|google-webfonts-helper API url.
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|family
String
|-
|Font family.
|variants
Array
|-
|Font variants according to google-webfonts-helper (e.g.:
[ "italic", "500", "700italic" ]).
|subsets
Array
|-
|Font subsets according to google-webfonts-helper (e.g.:
[ "latin", "greek" ]).
|formats
Array
|-
|Font formats to download. Defaults to
options.formats.
|display
String
|"swap"
|Font Display