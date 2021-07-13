rome

Customizable date (and time) picker. Opt-in UI, no jQuery!

Rome wasn't built in a day. Browser support includes every sane browser and IE7+.

You can see a live demo here.

Oh, rome synchronizes in real-time with inputs, never steals focus, and its CSS is entirely customizable!

Rome depends on moment . It doesn't depend on jQuery or other weird frameworks, though.

Install

From npm or Bower.

npm install --save @bevacqua/rome

bower install --save @bevacqua/rome

Note that if you're using the standalone version, the API is published under the rome global. If you're using CJS, then you'll have to require('@bevacqua/rome') .

Setup

You can use your own distribution of moment , using rome.standalone.js .

< script src = 'moment.js' > </ script > < script src = 'rome.standalone.js' > </ script >

You could just use the bundled rome.js distribution, which comes with moment in it.

< script src = 'rome.js' > </ script >

If you need to do anything regarding internationalization, refer to moment for that. Ideally, make those changes before starting to create Rome calendar components.

API

The API in rome exposes a few properties.

If a calendar is associated to the provided elem , then that calendar is returned, otherwise returns null . DOM elements can only have one associated calendar.

This method creates a calendar instance and associates it to the provided elem . This association can't be undone even by .destroy() ing the rome instance, because it can be .restore() d later. Subsequent calls to rome(elem) will return the associated calendar, instead of creating a new one (see rome.find(elem) ) . Think of this as a "caching feature".

Creating a calendar has a ton of options. These have reasonable defaults that are easy to adjust, too. The options are listed below.

Option Description appendTo DOM element where the calendar will be appended to. Takes 'parent' as the parent element autoClose When set to true , the calendar is auto-closed when picking a day _(or a time if time: true and date: false ). A value of 'time' will only auto-close the calendar when a time is picked. autoHideOnBlur Hides the calendar when focusing something other than the input field autoHideOnClick Hides the calendar when clicking away date The calendar shows days and allows you to navigate between months dateValidator Function to validate that a given date is considered valid. Receives a native Date parameter. dayFormat Format string used to display days on the calendar initialValue Value used to initialize calendar. Takes string , Date , or moment inputFormat Format string used for the input field as well as the results of rome invalidate Ensures the date is valid when the field is blurred strictParse Compares input strictly against inputFormat , and partial matches are discarded max Disallow dates past max . Takes string , Date , or moment min Disallow dates before min . Takes string , Date , or moment monthFormat Format string used by the calendar to display months and their year monthsInCalendar How many months get rendered in the calendar required Is the field required or do you allow empty values? styles CSS classes applied to elements on the calendar time The calendar shows the current time and allows you to change it using a dropdown timeFormat Format string used to display the time on the calendar timeInterval Seconds between each option in the time dropdown timeValidator Function to validate that a given time is considered valid. Receives a native Date parameter. weekdayFormat Format used to display weekdays. Takes min (Mo), short (Mon), long (Monday), or an array with seven strings of your choosing. weekStart Day considered the first of the week. Range: Sunday 0 - Saturday 6

Note that in the case of input fields, when initialValue isn't provided the initial value is inferred from elem.value instead. In the case of inline calendars, new Date() will be used as a default if none is provided.

Inlining the Calendar

If you pass in an element other than an input tag, then this method behaves slightly differently. The difference is that appendTo becomes the provided elem , and the calendar won't attach itself to an input element. The options listed below will be ignored.

autoHideOnBlur , because there is no input field that can be tracked for blur events

, because there is no input field that can be tracked for events invalidate , because there is no input field to keep consistent with the calendar component

, because there is no input field to keep consistent with the calendar component required , because you can easily do that on an input field

, because you can easily do that on an input field styles.positioned , because the calendar will be considered inlined

All of the other options still apply, and identical behavior should be expected.

Default Options

If you don't set an option, the default will be used. You can look up the defaults here, or below.

{ "appendTo" : document.body, "autoClose" : true , "autoHideOnBlur" : true , "autoHideOnClick" : true , "date" : true , "dateValidator" : Function.prototype, "dayFormat" : "DD" , "initialValue" : null , "inputFormat" : "YYYY-MM-DD HH:mm" , "invalidate" : true , "max" : null , "min" : null , "monthFormat" : "MMMM YYYY" , "monthsInCalendar" : 1 , "required" : false , "strictParse" : false , "styles" : { "back" : "rd-back" , "container" : "rd-container" , "date" : "rd-date" , "dayBody" : "rd-days-body" , "dayBodyElem" : "rd-day-body" , "dayConcealed" : "rd-day-concealed" , "dayDisabled" : "rd-day-disabled" , "dayHead" : "rd-days-head" , "dayHeadElem" : "rd-day-head" , "dayRow" : "rd-days-row" , "dayTable" : "rd-days" , "month" : "rd-month" , "next" : "rd-next" , "positioned" : "rd-container-attachment" , "selectedDay" : "rd-day-selected" , "selectedTime" : "rd-time-selected" , "time" : "rd-time" , "timeList" : "rd-time-list" , "timeOption" : "rd-time-option" }, "time" : true , "timeFormat" : "HH:mm" , "timeInterval" : 1800 , "timeValidator" : Function.prototype, "weekdayFormat" : "min" , "weekStart" : moment().weekday( 0 ).day() }

Rome API

When you create a calendar with rome(elem) , you'll get a cal instance back. This has a few API methods. Most of these methods return the calendar instance whenever possible, allowing for method chaining.

Shows the calendar. If associated with an input, the calendar gets absolutely position right below the input field.

Hides the calendar.

Auto-generated unique identifier assigned to this instance of Rome.

The DOM element that contains the calendar.

The associated DOM element assigned to this calendar instance. This is the input field or parent element that you used to create the calendar.

Returns the current date, as defined by the calendar, in a native Date object. If required: false you'll get null when the input field is empty.

Returns the current date, as defined by the calendar, using the provided options.inputFormat format string or a format of your choosing. If required: false you'll get null when the input field is empty.

Returns a copy of the moment object underlying the current date in the calendar. If required: false you'll get null when the input field is empty.

Removes the calendar from the DOM and all of its associated DOM event listeners. The only responsive API method becomes the .restore method described below, the rest of the API becomes no-op methods. After emitting the destroyed event, all event listeners are removed from the instance.

Returns true when the calendar is in a destroyed state and false otherwise.

Restores the calendar, using the provided options (or the default options). The associated DOM element can't be changed. The API methods are restored to their original functionality.

If an options object is provided, it destroys the calendar and initializes it with the provided options. Effectively the same as calling .restore(options) immediately after calling .destroy() .

If no options object is provided, a copy of the current options is returned.

Resets the options to the factory defaults. Effectively the same as calling .options({}) while preserving the appendTo option.

Emits all of the data events listed below. Mostly used internally, should be avoided in consumer-land.

Sets the current date to the provided value , but only if that value is valid according to the rules defined by the calendar. Takes string , Date , or moment . Mostly used internally, and it doesn't emit any events.

Forces a refresh of the calendar. This method will redraw the month and update the dates that can be selected in accordance with dateValidator and timeValidator .

Steps the calendar display back by one month. Equivalent to clicking the 'back' button. Returns undefined .

Steps the calendar display forward by one month. Equivalent to clicking the 'next' button. Returns undefined .

Events

Rome calendars also provide a few events you can subscribe to. These events are published through an event emitter created using contra . These events are listed below.

Event Arguments Description ready [options] The calendar has been .restore d destroyed [] The calendar has been .destroy ed data [value] The date may have been updated by the calendar. Value of .getDateString() is provided year [year] The year may have been updated by the calendar. Value of moment.year() is provided month [month] The month may have been updated by the calendar. Value of moment.month() is provided day [day] The day may have been updated by the calendar. Value of moment.date() is provided time [time] The time may have been updated by the calendar. Formatted time string is provided show [] The calendar has been displayed hide [] The calendar has been hidden back [month] The calendar view has been moved back a month to the value moment.month() next [month] The calendar view has been moved forward a month to the value moment.month()

Please note that dateValidator and timeValidator both receive a native Date object as a parameter. These methods are expected to return undefined or true if the date is deemed valid, and false in case the date is invalid. If dateValidator returns false , the validation process will try to find a valid date near the desired date.

If dateValidator passes for a given date, the timeValidator will attempt to validate that date as well. If the time is invalid, the day will be probed for a valid time. This validation starts at the desired time, and grows in timeInterval increments. When the end of the day is reached, validation resumes at the start of the day instead of leaping to the next day.

There are a few default validator factories provided by Rome to make your life easier.

These methods take a moment , a Date , a string that can be parsed into a moment using inputFormat , or a DOM element that Rome could use to look up another Rome instance.

If you passed in a DOM element, the validator will look up the associated Rome instance and validate using its value. The first time the validator is executed on any inline calendar, the 'data' event for that calendar will be hooked to refresh the related calendar.

For usage examples you can refer to the demos.

Returns whether the date is after the provided value. The comparison uses >= , meaning it's inclusive.

Returns whether the date is after the provided value. The comparison uses > , meaning it's exclusive.

Returns whether the date is before the provided value. The comparison uses <= , meaning it's inclusive.

Returns whether the date is before the provided value. The comparison uses < , meaning it's exclusive.

Returns whether the date is any date except the provided value. You can provide a wide variety of input values. Keep in mind Date , string , moment , and the DOM element used to find another calendar are all valid input types.

If you use rome.val.except('2014-08-09') , then '2014-08-09' is invalid.

If you use rome.val.except('2014-08-09', '2014-09-01') , then anything between '2014-08-09' and '2014-09-01' is invalid.

If left is an array, each element in the array is treated as the simple case described above

In this case, right is completely ignored. Every item in the array is treated as follows.

Using rome.val.except(['2014-08-09', '2014-09-01']) means that '2014-08-09' and '2014-09-01' are both invalid dates.

Using rome.val.except([['2014-08-09', '2014-09-01']]) means anything between '2014-08-09' and '2014-09-01' is invalid.

These two types of entries can be combined in any way you like. Each entry will exclude additional dates.

For instance, [['2014-04-05', '2014-04-15'], ['2014-04-25', '2014-04-30'], '2014-05-05'] means that April 05 to 15, and April 25 to 30, along with May 05 are all invalid dates.

Identical behavior to rome.val.except , except for the fact that the selected dates become the only valid dates, rather than the only invalid dates.

Exposes the moment instance used by Rome. To change the moment instance, refer to rome.use(moment) .

Sets the instance of moment used by Rome.

Development

Start by installing any dependencies.

npm install

Then run the Gulp watch task.

gulp watch

Lastly open the page and any changes you make just need a browser refresh.

open index.html

License

MIT