openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
bet

@betterer/betterer

by Craig Spence
5.1.5 (see all)

betterer makes it easier to make incremental improvements to your codebase

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

16.8K

GitHub Stars

346

Maintenance

Last Commit

5d ago

Contributors

14

Package

Dependencies

16

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Betterer

npm version

Betterer

Are you working with a large team, or a legacy codebase? Want to make big sweeping changes over your project, but can't do it all in one go?

Making widespread changes to a codebase can be really hard. When trying to make some sort improvement that affects a lot of code, one of two things often happens:

  1. You start a really long-lived branch that is awful to maintain and often impossible to merge.

  2. You and your team have some agreement to make the improvement slowly over time, but it gets forgotten about and never really happens.

Betterer makes it easier to make incremental improvements to your codebase!

Docs

Check out the docs at phenomnomnominal.github.io/betterer!

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial