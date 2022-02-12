Betterer

Are you working with a large team, or a legacy codebase? Want to make big sweeping changes over your project, but can't do it all in one go?

Making widespread changes to a codebase can be really hard. When trying to make some sort improvement that affects a lot of code, one of two things often happens:

You start a really long-lived branch that is awful to maintain and often impossible to merge. You and your team have some agreement to make the improvement slowly over time, but it gets forgotten about and never really happens.

Betterer makes it easier to make incremental improvements to your codebase!

