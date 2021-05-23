Ratings component for React Native with tap and swipe enabled.
Install the package using yarn or npm:
yarn add react-native-ratings
OR
npm install --save react-native-ratings
import { Rating, AirbnbRating } from 'react-native-ratings';
const WATER_IMAGE = require('./water.png')
ratingCompleted(rating) {
console.log("Rating is: " + rating)
}
<AirbnbRating />
<AirbnbRating
count={11}
reviews={["Terrible", "Bad", "Meh", "OK", "Good", "Hmm...", "Very Good", "Wow", "Amazing", "Unbelievable", "Jesus"]}
defaultRating={11}
size={20}
/>
<Rating
showRating
onFinishRating={this.ratingCompleted}
style={{ paddingVertical: 10 }}
/>
<Rating
type='heart'
ratingCount={3}
imageSize={60}
showRating
onFinishRating={this.ratingCompleted}
/>
<Rating
type='custom'
ratingImage={WATER_IMAGE}
ratingColor='#3498db'
ratingBackgroundColor='#c8c7c8'
ratingCount={10}
imageSize={30}
onFinishRating={this.ratingCompleted}
style={{ paddingVertical: 10 }}
/>
Also refer to the
example app for more detailed usage example.
|prop
|default
|type
|description
|defaultRating
|3
|number
|Initial value for the rating
|reviews
|['Terrible', 'Bad', 'Okay', 'Good', 'Great']
|string[]
|Labels to show when each value is tapped e.g. If the first star is tapped, then value in index 0 will be used as the label
|count
|5
|number
|Total number of ratings to display
|selectedColor
|#f1c40f
|string (color)
|Pass in a custom fill-color for the rating icon
|unSelectedColor
|#BDC3C7
|string (color)
|Pass in a custom not fill-color for the rating icon
|reviewColor
|#f1c40f
|string (color)
|Pass in a custom text color for the review text
|size
|40
|number
|The size of each rating image (optional)
|reviewSize
|25
|number
|Pass in a custom font size for the review text
|showRating
true
|boolean
|Determines if to show the reviews above the rating
|isDisabled
|false
|boolean
|Whether the rating can be modiefied by the user
|onFinishRating
|none
|function(value: number)
|Callback method when the user finishes rating. Gives you the final rating value as a whole number
|starContainerStyle
|none
|object or stylesheet
|Custom styles applied to the star container
|ratingContainerStyle
|none
|object or stylesheet
|Custom styles applied to the rating container
|starImage
|STAR_IMAGE
|string
|Pass in a custom base image source (optional)
|prop
|default
|type
|description
|type
star
|string
|Choose one of the built-in types:
star,
rocket,
bell,
heart or use type
custom to render a custom image (optional)
|ratingImage
star
|string
|Pass in a custom image source; use this along with
type='custom' prop above (optional)
|ratingColor
|#f1c40f
|string (color)
|Pass in a custom fill-color for the rating icon; use this along with
type='custom' prop above (optional)
|ratingBackgroundColor
white
|string (color)
|Pass in a custom background-fill-color for the rating icon; use this along with
type='custom' prop above (optional)
|tintColor
|none
|string
|Color used to change the background of the rating icon (optional)
|ratingCount
|5
|number
|The number of rating images to display (optional)
|ratingTextColor
|none
|string
|Color used for the text labels
|imageSize
|50
|number
|The size of each rating image (optional)
|showRating
|none
|boolean
|Displays the Built-in Rating UI to show the rating value in real-time (optional)
|readonly
|false
|boolean
|Whether the rating can be modiefied by the user
|startingValue
ratingCount/2
|number
|The initial rating to render
|fractions
|2
|number
|The number of decimal places for the rating value; must be between 0 and 20
|minValue
|0
|number
|The minimum value the user can select
|style
|none
|style
|Exposes style prop to add additonal styling to the container view (optional)
|jumpValue
|0
|number
|The value to jump when rating value changes (if
jumpValue === 0.5, rating value increases/decreases like 0, 0.5, 1.0, 1.5 ...). Default is 0 (not to jump)
|onStartRating
|none
|function(rating: number)
|Callback method when the user starts rating. Gives you the start rating value as a whole number
|onSwipeRating
|none
|function(rating: number)
|Callback method when the user is swiping. Gives you the current rating value as a whole number
|onFinishRating
|none
|function(rating: number)
|Callback method when the user finishes rating. Gives you the final rating value as a whole number (required)
You can try it out with Expo here. Or you can also run the
example app locally.
One of my friends showed me this Star Rating feature in Bootstrap and it looks really interesting. So I challenged myself to re-implement it in React Native.
Followed by that, for
v3, I recreated the Airbnb ratings component and added it to this repo, in case others find this useful. It works out of the box and is quite functional.
Also this is my first
npm module 🎊
This repo is being actively manitained. Feel free to open a new Issue with a
Feature Request or submit a PR with an
Enhancement.