Ratings component for React Native with tap and swipe enabled.

Tap Rating

Swipe Rating

Installation

Install the package using yarn or npm:

yarn add react-native-ratings

OR

npm install --save react-native-ratings

Usage

import { Rating, AirbnbRating } from 'react-native-ratings' ; const WATER_IMAGE = require ( './water.png' ) ratingCompleted(rating) { console .log( "Rating is: " + rating) } <AirbnbRating /> <AirbnbRating count={11} reviews={["Terrible", "Bad", "Meh", "OK", "Good", "Hmm...", "Very Good", "Wow", "Amazing", "Unbelievable", "Jesus"]} defaultRating={11} size={20} /> <Rating showRating onFinishRating={this.ratingCompleted} style={{ paddingVertical: 10 }} /> <Rating type='heart' ratingCount={3} imageSize={60} showRating onFinishRating={this.ratingCompleted} /> <Rating type='custom' ratingImage={WATER_IMAGE} ratingColor='#3498db' ratingBackgroundColor='#c8c7c8' ratingCount={10} imageSize={30} onFinishRating={this.ratingCompleted} style={{ paddingVertical: 10 }} />

Also refer to the example app for more detailed usage example.

API

AirbnbRating

prop default type description defaultRating 3 number Initial value for the rating reviews ['Terrible', 'Bad', 'Okay', 'Good', 'Great'] string[] Labels to show when each value is tapped e.g. If the first star is tapped, then value in index 0 will be used as the label count 5 number Total number of ratings to display selectedColor #f1c40f string (color) Pass in a custom fill-color for the rating icon unSelectedColor #BDC3C7 string (color) Pass in a custom not fill-color for the rating icon reviewColor #f1c40f string (color) Pass in a custom text color for the review text size 40 number The size of each rating image (optional) reviewSize 25 number Pass in a custom font size for the review text showRating true boolean Determines if to show the reviews above the rating isDisabled false boolean Whether the rating can be modiefied by the user onFinishRating none function(value: number) Callback method when the user finishes rating. Gives you the final rating value as a whole number starContainerStyle none object or stylesheet Custom styles applied to the star container ratingContainerStyle none object or stylesheet Custom styles applied to the rating container starImage STAR_IMAGE string Pass in a custom base image source (optional)

RatingProps

prop default type description type star string Choose one of the built-in types: star , rocket , bell , heart or use type custom to render a custom image (optional) ratingImage star string Pass in a custom image source; use this along with type='custom' prop above (optional) ratingColor #f1c40f string (color) Pass in a custom fill-color for the rating icon; use this along with type='custom' prop above (optional) ratingBackgroundColor white string (color) Pass in a custom background-fill-color for the rating icon; use this along with type='custom' prop above (optional) tintColor none string Color used to change the background of the rating icon (optional) ratingCount 5 number The number of rating images to display (optional) ratingTextColor none string Color used for the text labels imageSize 50 number The size of each rating image (optional) showRating none boolean Displays the Built-in Rating UI to show the rating value in real-time (optional) readonly false boolean Whether the rating can be modiefied by the user startingValue ratingCount/2 number The initial rating to render fractions 2 number The number of decimal places for the rating value; must be between 0 and 20 minValue 0 number The minimum value the user can select style none style Exposes style prop to add additonal styling to the container view (optional) jumpValue 0 number The value to jump when rating value changes (if jumpValue === 0.5, rating value increases/decreases like 0, 0.5, 1.0, 1.5 ...). Default is 0 (not to jump) onStartRating none function(rating: number) Callback method when the user starts rating. Gives you the start rating value as a whole number onSwipeRating none function(rating: number) Callback method when the user is swiping. Gives you the current rating value as a whole number onFinishRating none function(rating: number) Callback method when the user finishes rating. Gives you the final rating value as a whole number (required)

Try it out

You can try it out with Expo here. Or you can also run the example app locally.

Motivation

One of my friends showed me this Star Rating feature in Bootstrap and it looks really interesting. So I challenged myself to re-implement it in React Native.

Followed by that, for v3 , I recreated the Airbnb ratings component and added it to this repo, in case others find this useful. It works out of the box and is quite functional.

Also this is my first npm module 🎊

Feedback