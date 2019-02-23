semantic-release for lerna-based projects.
Basically a semantic-release that orders commits based on which package they belong to (uses data from cz-lerna-changelog) and then determines on that what the next release should be.
Install cz-lerna-changelog in your repository:
npm install commitizen -g
Next, initialize your project to use the cz-lerna-changelog adapter by typing:
commitizen init cz-lerna-changelog --save-dev --save-exact
See the commitizen-cli docs for more details on how to set up commitizen with the correct adapter.
You'll need to set up your build in such a way that tags and commits can be pushed back to the repository. This is so that lerna can stay in sync with the NPM releases.
You'll also need to set the
NPM_TOKEN environment variable so that npm can run
npm publish on your components.
See
.travis.yml and
.travis/ in this repository for examples of how to set up lerna-semantic-release with Travis CI.
The following environment variables will need to be set:
NPM_CONFIG_EMAIL
NPM_CONFIG_USERNAME
NPM_TOKEN
GH_TOKEN
RELEASE_GH_TOKEN
RELEASE_GH_USERNAME
Execute these commands in your release process:
# Pre
lerna-semantic-release pre # Set up the versions, tags and commits
# Perform
lerna-semantic-release perform # Publishes to npm
# Post
lerna-semantic-release post # Generates a changelog in each package in a file named CHANGELOG.md - will not commit or push that file any more after version 7.0.5 any more. If you want to do something with it, you will need to do this manually.
This will publish all npm packages, including creating commits and tags for each release, in the format that lerna expects for the `lerna updated` command.