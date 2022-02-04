openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
htt

@benzene/http

by Hoang
0.4.0 (see all)

⌬ Fast, minimal, agnostic GraphQL Libraries ⌬

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.3K

GitHub Stars

102

Maintenance

Last Commit

16d ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Stereo

Benzene is a new take on GraphQL server that gives us the control we need while staying blazing fast.

CI codecov PRs Welcome

Features

The @benzene/http and @benzene/ws packages allow us to build a full-featured GraphQL server, featuring:

  • Super minimal (~4kB) and performant. @benzene/http and @benzene/ws purely wrap @benzene/core, which includes minimal dependencies and features no third-party integrations, thus avoiding unnecessary overheads.
  • Transport & Framework agnostic. Each package features generic Request, Response, or WebSocket interfaces to easily plug into any JavaScript frameworks or runtimes: Node.js, Deno, Cloudflare Worker, etc.
  • Customizable runtime. Use custom GraphQL implementation such as graphql-jit or rolling our own for performance and cutting-edge features.
  • Unopinionated and observable APIs. Benzene does not include any middleware or configurations, so we can be in total control of logging, parsing, and error handling.
  • Unified pipeline. Write error handling or context creation function only once. Every transport handler inherits the same Benzene instance and takes advantage of its shared configuration.
  • Fully extensible. Despite not being battery-included, it can be extended with recipes (like Persisted queries) or @benzene/extra.

We are taking an approach opposite to Apollo Server, which abstracts everything behind its applyMiddleware function that includes unexpected and hard-to-customized "defaults". While our approach requires a bit more boilerplate, we achieve an observable and customizable server integration.

Documentation

Documentation is available at benzene.vercel.app

There is also a Getting Started section which shows how to build a real-time book voting app using both @benzene/http and @benzene/ws.

Examples

There are also various examples for integrations with different tools and frameworks.

Contributing

This repository uses the new npm v7 workspaces (yarn 1 workspace may also work). Please see contributing.md.

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial