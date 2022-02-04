Benzene is a new take on GraphQL server that gives us the control we need while staying blazing fast.
The
@benzene/http and
@benzene/ws packages allow us to build a full-featured GraphQL server, featuring:
@benzene/ws purely wrap
@benzene/core, which includes minimal dependencies and features no third-party integrations, thus avoiding unnecessary overheads.
graphql-jit or rolling our own for performance and cutting-edge features.
We are taking an approach opposite to Apollo Server, which abstracts everything behind its
applyMiddleware function that includes unexpected and hard-to-customized "defaults".
While our approach requires a bit more boilerplate, we achieve an observable and customizable server integration.
Documentation is available at benzene.vercel.app
There is also a Getting Started section
which shows how to build a real-time book voting app using both
@benzene/http and
@benzene/ws.
There are also various examples for integrations with different tools and frameworks.
This repository uses the new npm v7 workspaces (yarn 1 workspace may also work). Please see contributing.md.