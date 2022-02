AMP ⚡

AMP is a web component framework for easily creating user-first websites, stories, ads, emails and more.

AMP is an open source project, and we'd love your help making it better!

Want to know more about AMP?

Having a problem using AMP?

Want to help make AMP better?

docs/contributing.md has information on how you can help improve AMP, including ongoing participation through Slack, weekly design reviews, etc.

We strongly encourage code contributions!

We enthusiastically welcome new contributors to AMP even if you have no experience being part of an open source project . We've made it easy to get started contributing.

Consider joining one of AMP's Working Groups, where most of the day-to-day work in AMP gets done.

