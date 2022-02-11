Copyright © Bentley Systems, Incorporated. All rights reserved. See LICENSE.md for license terms and full copyright notice.

iTwin.js is an open source platform for creating, querying, modifying, and displaying Infrastructure Digital Twins.

If you have questions, or wish to contribute to iTwin.js, see our Contributing guide.

About this Repository

This repository is a monorepo that holds the source code to multiple iTwin.js npm packages. It is built using Rush.

See rush.json for the complete list of packages.

Each package has its own node_modules directory that contains symbolic links to common dependencies managed by Rush.

Prerequisites

Git

Node: an installation of the latest security patch of Node 14. The Node installation also includes the npm package manager.

package manager. Rush: to install npm install -g @microsoft/rush

TypeScript: this is listed as a devDependency, so if you're building it from source, you will get it with rush install .

. Visual Studio Code: an optional dependency, but the repository structure is optimized for its use

See supported platforms for further information.

Build Instructions

Clone repository (first time) with git clone or pull updates to the repository (subsequent times) with git pull Install dependencies: rush install Clean: rush clean Rebuild source: rush rebuild Run tests: rush cover

The -v option for rush is short for --verbose which results in a more verbose command.

The above commands iterate and perform their action against each package in the monorepo.

For incremental builds, the rush build command can be used to only build packages that have changes versus rush rebuild which always rebuilds all packages.

Note: It is a good idea to rush install after each git pull as dependencies may have changed.

Source Code Edit Workflow

Make source code changes on a new Git branch Ensure unit tests pass when run locally: rush cover Ensure linting passes when run locally: rush lint Locally commit changes: git commit (or use the Visual Studio Code user interface) Repeat steps 1-4 until ready to push changes Check for API signature changes: rush extract-api . This will update the signature files, located in common/api . Review any diffs to the API signature files in the common/api directory to ensure they are compatible with the intended release of the package. If any differences are in packages not modified on this branch, revert the changes before committing. Add changelog entry (which could potentially cover several commits): rush change Follow prompts to enter a change description or press ENTER if the change does not warrant a changelog entry. If multiple packages have changed, multiple sets of prompts will be presented. If the changes are only to non-published packages (like display-test-app), then rush change will indicate that a changelog entry is not needed. Completing the rush change prompts will cause new changelog entry JSON files to be created. Add and commit the changelog JSON files and any API signature updates. Publish changes on the branch and open a pull request.

If using the command line, steps 8 through 11 above can be completed in one step by running rushchange.bat from the imodeljs root directory. Only use rushchange.bat if none of the changes require a changelog entry.

Note: The CI build will break if changes are pushed without running rush change and rush extract-api (if the API was changed). The fix will be to complete steps 6 through 11.

Here is a sample changelog to demonstrate the level of detail expected.

Updating dependencies/devDependencies on packages within the monorepo

The version numbers of internal dependencies should not be manually edited. These will be automatically updated by the overall version bump workflow. Note that the packages are published by CI builds only.

Updating dependencies/devDependencies on packages external to monorepo

Use these instructions to update dependencies and devDependencies on external packages (ones that live outside of this monorepo).

Edit the appropriate package.json file to update the semantic version range Run rush check to make sure that you are specifying consistent versions across the repository Run rush update to make sure the newer version of the module specified in #1 is installed

Other NPM Scripts