prosemirror-math
Note: This project is still in development, and there may be breaking changes with each release before a
>=1.0.0version is ready. Please don't hesitate to report issues or make feature requests! Contributions welcome!
The
prosemirror-math package provides schema and plugins for comfortably writing mathematics with ProseMirror. Written in TypeScript, with math rendering handled by KaTeX. You can install the npm package or use this repository as a starting point for your own plugin. The important files in this project are:
src/math-schema.ts: A minimal ProseMirror schema supporting inline and display math nodes.
src/math-nodeview.ts: A
NodeView responsible for rendering and editing math nodes.
style/math.css: Contains all necessary styling for math nodes to display correctly. This file can easily be modified to achieve your desired appearance.
Additionally, the
docs-src/ contains Aafully-functioning example project that uses webpack generate a static website that includes
prosemirror-math and all its dependencies.
docs-src/webpack.config.js.
Unlike other editors, this plugin treats math as part of the text itself, rather than as an "atom" that can only be edited through a dialog box. For example, inline math nodes can be edited directly by bringing the cursor inside of them:
Display math supports multiline editing, as shown below:
To create a new math expression, simply enclose LaTeX math notation in dollar signs, like
$x+y=5$. When you finish typing, a new math node will be automatically created:
To start a display math block, create a blank line and type
$$ followed by a space. A multiline editor will appear. To exit the block, press
Ctrl-Enter or navigate away the mouse or arrow keys.
Math nodes behave like regular text when using the arrow keys or
Backspace. You can select, copy, and paste math nodes just like regular text! From within a math node, press
Ctrl-Backspace to delete the entire node.
TIP: You can define your own commands with
\providecommand{\cmd}{...}!
See the KaTeX documentation for a list of supported LaTeX commands. In the future,
prosemirror-math will also accept a custom callback that can be used to invoke alternative renderers like MathJax.
Note that
prosemirror-math is built on top of ProseMirror, which itself has a steep learning curve. At the very least, you will need to understand
Schema and
Plugins to integrate
prosemirror-math into your project. Start by installing the npm package:
npm install @benrbray/prosemirror-math
First, make sure you include the CSS files for
prosemirror-math and
katex on any pages that will need them. They can be found at the following paths:
node_modules/katex/dist/katex.min.css
node_modules/@benrbray/prosemirror-math/style/math.css
If you are using webpack with the
HtmlWebpackPlugin and
MiniCssExtractPlugin, you might need to include the CSS files like this:
import "@benrbray/prosemirror-math/style/math.css";
import "katex/dist/katex.min.css";
Add
math_inline and
math_display nodes to your document schema. The names are important! If you modify the schema, be careful not to change any of the values marked
important! below, or you might run into unexpected behavior!
import { Schema } from "prosemirror-model";
let schema = new Schema({
nodes: {
doc: {
content: "block+"
},
paragraph: {
content: "inline*",
group: "block",
parseDOM: [{ tag: "p" }],
toDOM() { return ["p", 0]; }
},
math_inline: { // important!
group: "inline math",
content: "text*", // important!
inline: true, // important!
atom: true, // important!
toDOM: () => ["math-inline", { class: "math-node" }, 0],
parseDOM: [{
tag: "math-inline" // important!
}]
},
math_display: { // important!
group: "block math",
content: "text*", // important!
atom: true, // important!
code: true, // important!
toDOM: () => ["math-display", { class: "math-node" }, 0],
parseDOM: [{
tag: "math-display" // important!
}]
},
text: {
group: "inline"
}
}
});
If you want the user to be able to easily add new math nodes by typing
$...$ for inline math or
$$ followed by a space for block math, you need to create
InputRule instances. You can write your own, or use the helper functions provided by
prosemirror-math.
CAUTION: Make sure the
NodeTypes you provide to each input rule belong to the same schema instance that you pass to your ProseMirror
EditorViewinstance. Otherwise, you'll see strange errors in the console!
import {
makeBlockMathInputRule, makeInlineMathInputRule,
REGEX_INLINE_MATH_DOLLARS, REGEX_BLOCK_MATH_DOLLARS
} from "@benrbray/prosemirror-math";
// create input rules (using default regex)
let inlineMathInputRule = makeInlineMathInputRule(REGEX_INLINE_MATH_DOLLARS, editorSchema.nodes.math_inline);
let blockMathInputRule = makeBlockMathInputRule(REGEX_BLOCK_MATH_DOLLARS, editorSchema.nodes.math_display);
Choose which plugins you need from the following list, and pass them to your
EditorState instance, along with the input rules you created.
mathPlugin (required) Provides the core functionality of
prosemirror-math.
mathBackspaceCmd (recommended) When included in your keymap for the
"Backspace" key, pressing backspace on the right boundary of a math node will place the cursor inside the math node, rather than deleting it.
insertMathCmd(nodeType: NodeType) (optional) Helper function for creating a command which can be used to insert a math node at the current document position.
mathSerializer (recommended) Attach to the
clipboardTextSerializer prop of your EditorView. When pasting a selection from a
prosemirror-math editor to a plain text editor, ensures that the pasted math expressions will be properly delimited by
$...$ and
$$...$$.
mathSelectPlugin (in progress) You'll notice that by default, selecting math nodes will place ugly selection boxes around each individual character in a rendered math expression. This plugin attempts to improve the default appearance of text selections for text that contains math nodes.
Here is the recommended setup:
import { mathPlugin, mathBackspaceCmd, insertMathCmd, mathSerializer } from "@benrbray/prosemirror-math";
// prosemirror imports
import { EditorView } from "prosemirror-view";
import { EditorState, Plugin } from "prosemirror-state";
import { chainCommands, deleteSelection, selectNodeBackward, joinBackward, Command } from "prosemirror-commands";
import { keymap } from "prosemirror-keymap";
import { inputRules } from "prosemirror-inputrules";
// plugins (order matters)
let plugins:Plugin[] = [
mathPlugin,
keymap({
"Mod-Space" : insertMathCmd(schema.nodes.math_inline),
// modify the default keymap chain for backspace
"Backspace": chainCommands(deleteSelection, mathBackspaceCmd, joinBackward, selectNodeBackward),
}),
inputRules({ rules: [ inlineMathInputRule, blockMathInputRule ] })
];
// create prosemirror state
let state = EditorState.create({
schema: editorSchema,
plugins: plugins,
doc: /* ... */
})
// create prosemirror view
let view = new EditorView(editorElt, {
state,
clipboardTextSerializer: (slice) => { return mathSerializer.serializeSlice(slice) },
})
Clone this repository and install the necessary dependencies:
git clone git@github.com:benrbray/prosemirror-math.git
cd prosemirror-math
npm install
If you want to test using the example code, you should also install the dependencies in the
docs-src/ folder:
cd docs-src
npm install
From the root directory, you can run the scripts in
package.json.
npm run build:dist to build the
prosemirror-math package with rollup.
npm run build:docs to build the example code with webpack and generate the static site inside the
docs/ folder.
npm run build to build the package and website simultaneously.
npm run serve:docs to start a local development server at
localhost:8080 that will watch for changes in the
/docs-src folder (but not in
/src).