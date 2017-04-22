Tool for traversing a BEM project's file system.
It returns the following information about found files:
Note To use
bem-walk, you must install Node.js 4.0+.
$ npm install --save @bem/walk
Create a JavaScript file with any name and add the following string:
const walk = require('@bem/walk');
Note You will use this JavaScript file for all the following steps.
Define the project's file system levels in the
config object.
const config = {
// project levels
levels: {
'lib/bem-core/common.blocks': {
// `naming` — file naming scheme
naming: 'two-dashes'
},
'common.blocks': {
// `scheme` — file system scheme
scheme: 'nested'
}
}
};
Specify either the file naming scheme or the file system type for each level. This lets you get information about BEM entities using their names or using the names of files and directories.
The table shows the possible values that can be set for each of the schemes.
|Key
|Scheme
|Default value
|Possible values
naming
|File naming.
origin
origin,
two-dashes
scheme
|File system.
nested
nested,
flat
More information:
Note Instead of defining the project's levels manually, use the
bem-config tool.
const config = require('bem-config')();
const levelMap = config.levelMapSync();
const stream = walk(levels, levelMap);
Specify the paths to walk in the
levels object.
Path options:
Relative to the root directory.
const levels = [
'libs/bem-core/common.blocks',
'common.blocks'
];
Absolute.
const levels = [
'/path/to/project/lib/bem-core/common.blocks',
'/path/to/project/common.blocks'
];
Pass the walk() method the
levels and
config objects.
Streaming is used for getting data about found files. When a portion of data is received, the
data event is generated and information about the found file is added to the
files array. If an error occurs,
bem-walk stops processing the request and returns a response containing the error ID and description. The
end event occurs when all the data has been received from the stream.
const files = [];
const stream = walk(levels, config);
// adds information about a found file to the end of the "files" array
stream.on('data', file => files.push(file));
stream.on('error', console.error);
stream.on('end', () => console.log(files));
When all these steps have been completed, the full code of the JavaScript file should look like this:
const walk = require('@bem/walk');
const config = require('bem-config')();
const levels = [
'libs/bem-components/common.blocks',
'common.blocks'
];
const files = [];
const stream = walk(levels, {
levels: config.levelMapSync()
})
.on('data', file => files.push(file))
.on('error', console.error)
.on('end', () => console.log(files));
Note This sample uses the
bem-config package.
walk(levels, config);
Traverses the directories described in the
levels parameter and returns
stream.Readable.
Requirements for the search are defined in the
levels and
config parameters.
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|levels
string[]
|Paths to traverse
|config
object
|Project levels
Readable stream (
stream.Readable) that has the following events:
|Event
|Description
|'data'
|Returns a JavaScript object with information about a found file.
The example below shows a JSON interface with elements that are in the response for the
walk method. Objects and keys have sample values.
Example
{
"cell": {
"entity": { "block": "page" },
"layer": "libs/bem-core/desktop.blocks",
"tech": "bemhtml"
},
"path": "libs/bem-core/desktop.blocks/page/page.bemhtml.js"
}
cell — BEM cell instance.
entity — BEM entity name instance.
layer — Directory path.
tech — Implementation technology.
path — Relative path to the file.
|'error'
|Generated if an error occurred while traversing the levels. Returns an object with the error description.
|'end'
|Generated when
bem-walk finishes traversing the levels defined in the
levels object.
Typical tasks that use the resulting JavaScript objects:
Grouping found files by block name.
const walk = require('@bem/walk');
const config = require('bem-config')();
const util = require('util');
const levels = [
'libs/bem-components/common.blocks',
'common.blocks'
];
const groups = {};
const stream = walk(levels, {
levels: config.levelMapSync()
})
.on('data', file => {
// Getting the block name for a found file.
const block = file.entity.block;
// Adding information about the found file.
(groups[block] = []).push(file);
})
.on('error', console.error)
.on('end', () => console.log(util.inspect(groups, {
depth: null
})));
/*
{ button:
[ BemFile {
cell: BemCell {
entity: BemEntityName { block: 'button', mod: { name: 'togglable', val: 'radio' } },
tech: 'spec.js',
layer: 'libs/bem-components/common.blocks'
},
path: 'libs/bem-components/common.blocks/button/_togglable/
button_togglable_radio.spec.js' } ] },
...
}
*/
Finding files for the
popupblock.
const walk = require('@bem/walk');
const config = require('bem-config')();
const levels = [
'libs/bem-components/common.blocks',
'common.blocks'
];
const files = [];
const stream = walk(levels, {
levels: config.levelMapSync()
})
.on('data', file => {
// Getting the block name for a found file.
const block = file.entity.block;
// Adding information about the found file.
if (block == 'popup') {
files.push(file);
}
})
.on('error', console.error)
.on('end', () => console.log(files));
/*
[BemFile {
cell: BemCell {
entity: BemEntityName { block: 'popup', mod: { name: 'target', val: true } },
tech: 'js',
layer: 'libs/bem-components/common.blocks'
},
path: 'libs/bem-components/common.blocks/popup/_target/popup_target.js'
},
...
]
*/
Finding BEM files, reading the contents, and creating the new
sourceproperty.
const fs = require('fs');
const walk = require('@bem/walk');
const config = require('bem-config')();
const stringify = require('JSONStream').stringify;
const through2 = require('through2');
const levels = [
'libs/bem-components/common.blocks',
'common.blocks'
];
const stream = walk(levels, {
levels: config.levelMapSync()
})
.pipe(through2.obj(function(file, enc, callback) {
try {
// Certain technologies (for example, `i18n`) might be directories instead of files.
if (fs.statSync(file.path).isFile()) {
// Writing the file content to the `source` field.
file.source = fs.readFileSync(file.path, 'utf-8');
this.push(file);
}
} catch (err) {
callback(err);
}
}))
.pipe(stringify())
.pipe(process.stdout);
/*
[{"cell":{
"entity":{"block":"search","elem":"header"},
"tech":"css",
"layer":"common.blocks"
},
"path":"common.blocks/search/__header/search__header.css",
"source":".search__header {\n\tdisplay: block;\n\tfont-size: 20px;\n\tcolor:
rgba(0,0,0,0.84);\n\tmargin: 0;\n\tpadding: 0 0 16px;\n\n}\n\n"},
...
]
*/