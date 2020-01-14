Useful modules to work with projects based on principles of BEM methodology.

General

walk — traversing a BEM project's file system

config — keeping all configuration of BEM project in one place

Naming

naming.entity — the old well-known bem-naming package. Contains of parse and stringify methods — package under consideration, better to use separated packages instead.

package. Contains of and methods — package under consideration, better to use separated packages instead. naming.entity.stringify — stringifier for entity representation

naming.entity.parse — parser for entity representation

naming.cell.stringify — stringifier path to entity inside a BEM project's file system

naming.cell.match — loose parser for entity path to entity inside a BEM project's file system

naming.presets — well-known presets for naming.* packages

Declarations

decl — working with sets of entity, intersecting, merging, substracting...

bemjson-to-decl – extracting declarations from bemjson

bemjson-to-jsx – transforming bemjson to JSX markup

import-notation — extracting declarations from es6-import and require strings

Dependencies

graph — working with graph of dependencies

deps — high-level tool for managing BEM-based deps

Containers