openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@bem/sdk.naming.entity

by bem
0.2.11 (see all)

BEM SDK packages

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

31

GitHub Stars

81

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

46

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MPL-2.0

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

@bem/sdk

logo

Useful modules to work with projects based on principles of BEM methodology.

General

  • walk — traversing a BEM project's file system
  • config — keeping all configuration of BEM project in one place

Naming

Declarations

Dependencies

  • graph — working with graph of dependencies
  • deps — high-level tool for managing BEM-based deps

Containers

  • entity-nameentity name representation
  • cell — partial entity with tech and layer
  • file — partial cell with full path and level
  • bundle — representation of BEM bundles: name, set of cells, and bemjson optionally

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial