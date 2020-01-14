@bem/sdk
Useful modules to work with projects based on principles of BEM methodology.
General
- walk — traversing a BEM project's file system
- config — keeping all configuration of BEM project in one place
Naming
Declarations
Dependencies
- graph — working with graph of dependencies
- deps — high-level tool for managing BEM-based deps
Containers
- entity-name — entity name representation
- cell — partial entity with tech and layer
- file — partial cell with full path and level
- bundle — representation of BEM bundles: name, set of cells, and bemjson optionally