@bem-react/core

by bem
3.0.8 (see all)

A set of tools for developing user interfaces using the BEM methodology in React

Popularity

Downloads/wk

209

GitHub Stars

406

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

57

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MPL-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

bem-react · github (ci)

A set of tools for developing user interfaces using the BEM methodology in React. BEM React supports TypeScript type annotations.

Packages

PackageVersionSize
@bem-react/classnamenpm (scoped)npm bundle size (minified + gzip)
@bem-react/classnamesnpm (scoped)npm bundle size (minified + gzip)
@bem-react/corenpm (scoped)npm bundle size (minified + gzip)
@bem-react/dinpm (scoped)npm bundle size (minified + gzip)
@bem-react/eslint-pluginnpm (scoped)

Contribute

Bem React Core is an open source library that is under active development and is also used within Yandex.

If you have suggestions for improving the API, you can send us a Pull Request.

If you found a bug, you can create an issue describing the problem.

For a detailed guide to making suggestions, see: CONTRIBUTING.md.

License

© 2018 Yandex. Code released under Mozilla Public License 2.0.

