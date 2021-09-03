A set of tools for developing user interfaces using the BEM methodology in React. BEM React supports TypeScript type annotations.

Packages

Contribute

Bem React Core is an open source library that is under active development and is also used within Yandex.

If you have suggestions for improving the API, you can send us a Pull Request.

If you found a bug, you can create an issue describing the problem.

For a detailed guide to making suggestions, see: CONTRIBUTING.md.

License

© 2018 Yandex. Code released under Mozilla Public License 2.0.