A Node.js tool to automate end-to-end web testing.

Write tests in JS or TypeScript, run them and view results.

Works on all popular environments : TestCafe runs on Windows, MacOS, and Linux. It supports desktop, mobile, remote and cloud browsers (UI or headless).

Works on all popular environments : TestCafe runs on Windows, MacOS, and Linux. It supports desktop, mobile, remote and cloud browsers (UI or headless). 1 minute to set up : You do not need WebDriver or any other testing software. Install TestCafe with one command, and you are ready to test: npm install -g testcafe

: You do not need WebDriver or any other testing software. Install TestCafe with one command, and you are ready to test: Free and open source: TestCafe is free to use under the MIT license. Plugins provide custom reports, integration with other tools, launching tests from IDE, etc. You can use the plugins made by the GitHub community or make your own.

Running a sample test in Safari

Table of contents

Features

Stable tests and no manual timeouts

TestCafe automatically waits for page loads and XHRs before the test starts and after each action. It also features smart test actions and assertions that wait for page elements to appear. You can change the maximum wait time. If elements load faster, tests skip the timeout and continue.

Rapid test development tool

Changes in test code immediately restart the test, and you see the results instantly.

See how it works in the TestCafe Live repository.

Latest JS and TypeScript support

TestCafe supports the latest JavaScript features, including ES2017 (for example, async/await). You can also use TypeScript if you prefer a strongly typed language.

Detects JS errors in your code

TestCafe reports JS errors that it finds on the webpage. Tests automatically fail because of that. However, you can disable this.

Concurrent test launch

TestCafe can open multiple instances of the same browser to run parallel tests which decreases test execution time.

PageObject pattern support

The TestCafe's Test API includes a high-level selector library, assertions, etc. You can combine them to implement readable tests with the PageObject pattern.

const macOSInput = Selector( '.column' ).find( 'label' ).withText( 'MacOS' ).child( 'input' );

Easy to include in a continuous integration system

You can run TestCafe from a console, and its reports can be viewed in a CI system's interface (TeamCity, Jenkins, Travis & etc.)

TestCafe Studio: IDE for End-to-End Web Testing

TestCafe works great for JavaScript developers, but at some point you will need to delegate testing tasks to your Q&A department. If that's the case and you are looking for a codeless way to record and maintain tests compatible with your existing infrastructure, check out TestCafe Studio - a testing IDE built on top of the open-source TestCafe.

Read the following article to learn how TestCafe Studio could fit into your workflow: What's Better than TestCafe? TestCafe Studio.

Record and Run a Test in TestCafe Studio

Getting Started

Installation

Ensure that Node.js (Current or Active LTS is recommended, version 12 at minimum) and npm are installed on your computer before running it:

npm install -g testcafe

Creating the Test

As an example, we are going to test the https://devexpress.github.io/testcafe/example page.

Create a .js or .ts file on your computer. Note that it needs to have a specific structure: tests must be organized into fixtures. You can paste the following code to see the test in action:

import { Selector } from 'testcafe' ; fixture `Getting Started` .page `https://devexpress.github.io/testcafe/example` ; test( 'My first test' , async t => { await t .typeText( '#developer-name' , 'John Smith' ) .click( '#submit-button' ) .expect(Selector( '#article-header' ).innerText).eql( 'Thank you, John Smith!' ); });

Running the Test

Call the following command in a command shell. Specify the target browser and file path.

testcafe chrome test1.js

TestCafe opens the browser and starts executing the test.

Important! Make sure the browser tab that runs tests stays active. Do not minimize the browser window. Inactive tabs and minimized browser windows switch to a lower resource consumption mode where tests are not guaranteed to execute correctly.

Viewing the Results

TestCafe outputs the results into a command shell by default. See Reporters for more information. You can also use plugins to customize the reports.

Read the Getting Started page for a more detailed guide.

Documentation

Go to our website for full documentation on TestCafe.

Get Help

Join the TestCafe community on Stack Overflow to get help. Ask and answer questions with the TestCafe tag.

Issue Tracker

Use our GitHub issues page to report bugs and suggest improvements.

Stay in Touch

Follow us on Twitter. We post TestCafe news and updates, several times a week.

Contributing

Read our Contributing Guide to learn how to contribute to the project.

To create your own plugin for TestCafe, you can use these plugin generators:

Build a browser provider to set up tests on your on-premises server farm, to use a cloud testing platform, or to start your local browsers in a special way. Use this Yeoman generator to write only a few lines of code.

To build a custom reporter with your formatting and style, check out this generator.

If you want your plugin to be listed below, send us a note in a Github issue.

Thank you to all the people who already contributed to TestCafe!

Plugins

TestCafe developers and community members made these plugins:

Different Versions of TestCafe

* You can use open-source TestCafe to run TestCafe Studio tests in CI systems.

Badge

Show everyone you are using TestCafe:

To display this badge, add the following code to your repository readme:

< a href = "https://github.com/DevExpress/testcafe" > < img alt = "Tested with TestCafe" src = "https://img.shields.io/badge/tested%20with-TestCafe-2fa4cf.svg" > </ a >

