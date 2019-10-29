This plugin helps you to refactor your codebase.

Installation

You'll first need to install ESLint:

$ npm i eslint

Next, install eslint-plugin-deprecate :

$ npm install eslint-plugin-deprecate

Note: If you installed ESLint globally (using the -g flag) then you must also install eslint-plugin-deprecate globally.

Usage

Add deprecate to the plugins section of your .eslintrc configuration file. You can omit the eslint-plugin- prefix:

{ "plugins" : [ "deprecate" ] }

Then configure the rules you want to use under the rules section.

{ "rules" : { "deprecate/rule-name" : 2 } }

Supported Rules