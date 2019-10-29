This plugin helps you to refactor your codebase.
You'll first need to install ESLint:
$ npm i eslint --save-dev
Next, install
eslint-plugin-deprecate:
$ npm install eslint-plugin-deprecate --save-dev
Note: If you installed ESLint globally (using the
-g flag) then you must also install
eslint-plugin-deprecate globally.
Add
deprecate to the plugins section of your
.eslintrc configuration file. You can omit the
eslint-plugin- prefix:
{
"plugins": [
"deprecate"
]
}
Then configure the rules you want to use under the rules section.
{
"rules": {
"deprecate/rule-name": 2
}
}