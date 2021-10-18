openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@begin/data

by smallwins
3.0.4 (see all)

A durable and fast key/value store for Begin built on top of DynamoDB

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.5K

GitHub Stars

67

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

3

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Begin Data

@begin/data

GitHub CI status

Begin Data is an easy to use, fast, and durable key/value and document store built on top of DynamoDB. Originally built for Begin serverless apps, Begin Data’s core API has three simple methods: get, set, and destroy.

Concepts

Begin Data organizes itself into tables. A table contain documents which are just collections of plain Objects. Documents stored in Begin Data always have the properties table and key.

Optionally a document can also have a ttl property with a UNIX epoch value representing the expiry time for the document.

Usage

Begin Data operates on one DynamoDB table named data with a partition key scopeID and a sort key of dataID (and, optionally, a ttl for expiring documents).

Example app.arc:

@app
myapp

@tables
data
  scopeID *String
  dataID **String
  ttl TTL

Or equivalent CloudFormation YAML:

AWSTemplateFormatVersion: "2010-09-09"
Resources:
    BeginData:
        Type: "AWS::DynamoDB::Table"
        Properties:
            TableName: "data"
            BillingMode: "PAY_PER_REQUEST"
            KeySchema:
              -
                AttributeName: "scopeID"
                KeyType: "HASH"
              -
                AttributeName: "dataID"
                KeyType: "RANGE"
            SSESpecification:
                Enabled: "false"
            TimeToLiveSpecification:
                AttributeName: "ttl"
                Enabled: "TRUE"

Note: projects not based on Architect will need a BEGIN_DATA_TABLE_NAME environment variable. You can also use this env var to override and name the table anything you want. This also allows for multiple apps to share a single table.

API

let data = require('@begin/data')

The core API is three methods:

  • data.get(params[, callback])[Promise] for retreiving data
  • data.set(params[, callback])[Promise] for writing data
  • data.destroy(params[, callback])[Promise] for removing data

Additional helper methods are also made available:

  • data.incr(params[, callback])[Promise] increment an attribute on a document
  • data.decr(params[, callback])[Promise] decrement an attribute on a document
  • data.count(params[, callback])[Promise] get the number of documents for a given table

All methods accept a params object and, optionally, a Node-style errback. If no errback is supplied, a Promise is returned. All methods support async/await.

Writes

Save a document in a table by key. Remember: table is required; key is optional.

let taco = await data.set({
  table: 'tacos',
  key: 'al-pastor'
})

All documents have a key. If no key is given, set will generate a unique key.

let token = await data.set({
  table: 'tokens',
})
// {table:'tokens', key:'LCJkYX9jYWwidW50RhSU'}

Batch save multiple documents at once by passing an Array of Objects.

let collection = await data.set([
  {table: 'ppl', name:'brian', email:'b@brian.io'},
  {table: 'ppl', name:'sutr0', email:'sutr0@brian.io'},
  {table: 'tacos', key:'pollo'},
  {table: 'tacos', key:'carnitas'},
])

Reads

Read a document by key:

let yum = await data.get({
  table: 'tacos',
  key: 'baja'
})

Batch read by passing an Array of Objects. With these building blocks you can construct secondary indexes and joins, like one-to-many and many-to-many.

await data.get([
  {table:'tacos', key:'carnitas'},
  {table:'tacos', key:'al-pastor'},
])

Destroy

Delete a document by key.

await data.destroy({
  table: 'tacos',
  key: 'pollo'
})

Batch delete documents by passing an Array of Objects.

await data.destroy([
  {table:'tacos', key:'carnitas'},
  {table:'tacos', key:'al-pastor'},
])

Pagination

Large sets of data can not be retrieved in one call because the underlying get api paginates results. In this case use the for await syntax with a limit set to get paginated data.

let pages = data.page({ table:'ppl', limit:25 })
let count = 0  
for await (let page of pages) {
  console.log(page)
  count++
}

Additional Superpowers

  • Documents can be expired by setting ttl to an UNIX epoch in the future.
  • Atomic counters: data.incr and data.decr

See the tests for more examples!

Patterns

Coming soon! Detailed guides for various data persistence tasks:

  • Denormalizing
  • Pagination
  • Counters
  • Secondary indexes
  • One to many
  • Many to many

More

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial