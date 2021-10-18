Begin Data

Begin Data is an easy to use, fast, and durable key/value and document store built on top of DynamoDB. Originally built for Begin serverless apps, Begin Data’s core API has three simple methods: get , set , and destroy .

Concepts

Begin Data organizes itself into table s. A table contain documents which are just collections of plain Objects. Documents stored in Begin Data always have the properties table and key .

Optionally a document can also have a ttl property with a UNIX epoch value representing the expiry time for the document.

Usage

Begin Data operates on one DynamoDB table named data with a partition key scopeID and a sort key of dataID (and, optionally, a ttl for expiring documents).

Example app.arc :

@app myapp @tables data scopeID *String dataID **String ttl TTL

Or equivalent CloudFormation YAML:

AWSTemplateFormatVersion: "2010-09-09" Resources: BeginData: Type: "AWS::DynamoDB::Table" Properties: TableName: "data" BillingMode: "PAY_PER_REQUEST" KeySchema: - AttributeName: "scopeID" KeyType: "HASH" - AttributeName: "dataID" KeyType: "RANGE" SSESpecification: Enabled: "false" TimeToLiveSpecification: AttributeName: "ttl" Enabled: "TRUE"

Note: projects not based on Architect will need a BEGIN_DATA_TABLE_NAME environment variable. You can also use this env var to override and name the table anything you want. This also allows for multiple apps to share a single table.

API

let data = require ( '@begin/data' )

The core API is three methods:

data.get(params[, callback]) → [Promise] for retreiving data

→ for retreiving data data.set(params[, callback]) → [Promise] for writing data

→ for writing data data.destroy(params[, callback]) → [Promise] for removing data

Additional helper methods are also made available:

data.incr(params[, callback]) → [Promise] increment an attribute on a document

→ increment an attribute on a document data.decr(params[, callback]) → [Promise] decrement an attribute on a document

→ decrement an attribute on a document data.count(params[, callback]) → [Promise] get the number of documents for a given table

All methods accept a params object and, optionally, a Node-style errback. If no errback is supplied, a Promise is returned. All methods support async / await .

Writes

Save a document in a table by key . Remember: table is required; key is optional.

let taco = await data.set({ table : 'tacos' , key : 'al-pastor' })

All documents have a key . If no key is given, set will generate a unique key .

let token = await data.set({ table : 'tokens' , })

Batch save multiple documents at once by passing an Array of Objects.

let collection = await data.set([ { table : 'ppl' , name : 'brian' , email : 'b@brian.io' }, { table : 'ppl' , name : 'sutr0' , email : 'sutr0@brian.io' }, { table : 'tacos' , key : 'pollo' }, { table : 'tacos' , key : 'carnitas' }, ])

Reads

Read a document by key :

let yum = await data.get({ table : 'tacos' , key : 'baja' })

Batch read by passing an Array of Objects. With these building blocks you can construct secondary indexes and joins, like one-to-many and many-to-many.

await data.get([ { table : 'tacos' , key : 'carnitas' }, { table : 'tacos' , key : 'al-pastor' }, ])

Destroy

Delete a document by key .

await data.destroy({ table : 'tacos' , key : 'pollo' })

Batch delete documents by passing an Array of Objects.

await data.destroy([ { table : 'tacos' , key : 'carnitas' }, { table : 'tacos' , key : 'al-pastor' }, ])

Pagination

Large sets of data can not be retrieved in one call because the underlying get api paginates results. In this case use the for await syntax with a limit set to get paginated data.

let pages = data.page({ table : 'ppl' , limit : 25 }) let count = 0 for await ( let page of pages) { console .log(page) count++ }

Additional Superpowers

Documents can be expired by setting ttl to an UNIX epoch in the future.

to an UNIX epoch in the future. Atomic counters: data.incr and data.decr

See the tests for more examples!

Patterns

Coming soon! Detailed guides for various data persistence tasks:

Denormalizing

Pagination

Counters

Secondary indexes

One to many

Many to many

More