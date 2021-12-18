openbase logo
@beemo/driver-typescript

by beemojs
2.1.0 (see all)

🤖 Centralized configuration layer for dev tools. Beep boop.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.7K

GitHub Stars

129

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

🤖 Beemo

Build Status npm version npm deps

Manage dev and build tools, their configuration, and commands in a single centralized repository. Beemo aims to solve the multi-project maintenance fatigue by removing the following burdens across all projects: config and dotfile management, multiple config patterns, up-to-date development dependencies, continuous copy and paste, and more.

Features

  • Manage dev tools and configurations in a single repository.
  • Configure supported dev tools using .js or .ts files.
  • Customize and alter config at runtime with CLI options.
  • Pass custom CLI options to dev tool commands without failure.
  • Automatically expand glob patterns (a better alternative to bash).
  • Listen to and act upon events.
  • Easily share config between dev tools.
  • Avoid relative config or extends paths.
  • Automatic config file cleanup.
  • Custom scripts with CLI options.
  • Scaffolding and template generation.
  • Workspaces (monorepo) support.
  • Automated TypeScript project references.
  • Parallel, pooled, and prioritized builds.
  • Integrated watch/live mode.
  • And much more.

Requirements

  • Node 12.17+
  • GitHub, Bitbucket, or another VCS

Documentation

https://beemo.dev

