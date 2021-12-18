🤖 Beemo

Manage dev and build tools, their configuration, and commands in a single centralized repository. Beemo aims to solve the multi-project maintenance fatigue by removing the following burdens across all projects: config and dotfile management, multiple config patterns, up-to-date development dependencies, continuous copy and paste, and more.

Features

Manage dev tools and configurations in a single repository.

Configure supported dev tools using .js or .ts files.

or files. Customize and alter config at runtime with CLI options.

Pass custom CLI options to dev tool commands without failure.

Automatically expand glob patterns (a better alternative to bash).

Listen to and act upon events.

Easily share config between dev tools.

Avoid relative config or extends paths.

paths. Automatic config file cleanup.

Custom scripts with CLI options.

Scaffolding and template generation.

Workspaces (monorepo) support.

Automated TypeScript project references.

Parallel, pooled, and prioritized builds.

Integrated watch/live mode.

And much more.

Requirements

Node 12.17+

GitHub, Bitbucket, or another VCS

Documentation

https://beemo.dev