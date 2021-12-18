🤖 Beemo
Manage dev and build tools, their configuration, and commands in a single centralized repository.
Beemo aims to solve the multi-project maintenance fatigue by removing the following burdens across
all projects: config and dotfile management, multiple config patterns, up-to-date development
dependencies, continuous copy and paste, and more.
Features
- Manage dev tools and configurations in a single repository.
- Configure supported dev tools using
.js or
.ts files.
- Customize and alter config at runtime with CLI options.
- Pass custom CLI options to dev tool commands without failure.
- Automatically expand glob patterns (a better alternative to bash).
- Listen to and act upon events.
- Easily share config between dev tools.
- Avoid relative config or
extends paths.
- Automatic config file cleanup.
- Custom scripts with CLI options.
- Scaffolding and template generation.
- Workspaces (monorepo) support.
- Automated TypeScript project references.
- Parallel, pooled, and prioritized builds.
- Integrated watch/live mode.
- And much more.
Requirements
- Node 12.17+
- GitHub, Bitbucket, or another VCS
Documentation
https://beemo.dev