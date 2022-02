Foundational Layout Primitives for your React App

Full docs at: bedrock-layout.dev

Road Map

✅ - Released 🛠 - Building

Status Name ✅ Stack ✅ Grid ✅ Split ✅ AppBoundary ✅ Columns ✅ ColumnDrop ✅ Center ✅ PadBox ✅ SplitSwitcher ✅ ColumnSwitcher ✅ useForwardedRef ✅ useStatefulRef ✅ useContainerQuery ✅ Inline ✅ InlineCluster ✅ Cover ✅ Frame ✅ Reel ✅ MasonryGrid ✅ CSS Reset ✅ CSS Only

Contributors

Thank you to everyone who has contributed code so far.