Populates your environment from
.env files at run-time rather than build-time.
.env files.
This package generates a
__ENV.js file from multiple
.env files that contains white-listed environment variables that have a
REACT_APP_ prefix.
<script src="/public/__ENV.js" />
In the browser your variables will be available at
window.__ENV.REACT_APP_FOO and on the server
process.env.REACT_APP_FOO. We have included a helper function to make retrieving a value easier:
# .env
REACT_APP_NEXT="Next.js"
REACT_APP_CRA="Create React App"
REACT_APP_NOT_SECRET_CODE="1234"
becomes...
import env from "@beam-australia/react-env";
export default (props) => (
<div>
<small>
Works in the browser: <b>{env("CRA")}</b>.
</small>
<small>
Also works for server side rendering: <b>{env("NEXT")}</b>.
</small>
<form>
<input type="hidden" defaultValue={env("NOT_SECRET_CODE")} />
</form>
<small>
Entire safe environment:
<pre>
<code>{{JSON.stringify(env())}}</code>
</pre>
</small>
</div>
);
We have implemented some sane defaults that have the following order of priority:
{path-to-file} // from the --path, -p argument
.env.{key} // from the --env, -e argument
.env.local
.env
Your config is available in the browser and
process.env on the server. We suggest you add
.env.local to
.gitignore.
Frameworks such as Next allow for some nice defaults such as
.env.local, .env.production, .env. This has the limitation where you may want to run your app in different environments such as "staging, integration, qa" but still build a "production" app with
NODE_ENV=production. With react-env this is possible:
# .env.staging
REACT_APP_API_HOST="api.staging.com"
# .env.production
REACT_APP_API_HOST="api.staging.com"
# .env.qa
REACT_APP_API_HOST="api.staging.com"
# .env.integration
REACT_APP_API_HOST="api.staging.com"
# .env.local
REACT_APP_API_HOST="api.example.dev"
# .env
REACT_APP_API_HOST="localhost"
for staging you would simply set
APP_ENV=staging where you run your app:
{
...
"scripts": {
"start": "react-env --env APP_ENV -- next start" // where .env.${APP_ENV}
}
...
}
Thus
REACT_APP_API_HOST=api.staging.com in your staging environment.
Please keep in mind that you have to pass the name of an environment variable to
--env, not the value of it.
- ✔ valid usage (macOS):
APP_ENV=staging react-env --env APP_ENV -- next start
- ❌ common mistake:
react-env --env staging -- next start
You are also able to specify the path to a specific env file:
{
...
"scripts": {
"start": "react-env --path config/.env.defaults -- next start"
}
...
}
You can use any combination of these two arguments along with the default
.env, .env.local to build your runtime config.
You are also able to specify the prefix of white-listed environment variables:
{
...
"scripts": {
"start": "react-env --prefix NEXT_APP -- next start"
}
...
}
# .env
NEXT_APP_NEXT="Next.js"
NEXT_APP_CRA="Create React App"
NEXT_APP_NOT_SECRET_CODE="1234"
You need to add
REACT_ENV_PREFIX env variable before jest command if you use
env() during your tests:
{
...
"scripts": {
"test": "REACT_ENV_PREFIX=NEXT_APP jest --maxWorkers=3"
}
...
}
It is possible to use this package as an
ENTRYPOINT script inside a Dockerfile. This will generate your
__ENV.js config file when the container boots and allow your
package.json scripts to remain unchanged. Of course
node binary must be present in your container.
FROM node:alpine
ENTRYPOINT yarn react-env --env APP_ENV
CMD yarn start
$ react-env <args> -- <command>
<command>
You may pass a command, such as a nodejs entry file to the
react-env cli tool. For example
react-scripts,
next dev,
next start
--env,
-e (default: null)
Specify the name of an existing environment variable, whose value is the name of an environment you want, to make react-env parse an environment specific env-file. For example, you may set
APP_ENV=staging first and then apply
--env APP_ENV flag. react-env would load
.env.staging, .env.local, .env in that order with the latter taking priority.
--path,
-p (default: null)
Specify a specific env file to load e.g.
react-env --path .env.testing would load
.env.testing, .env.local, .env in that order with the latter taking priority. a Combination of
--env APP_ENV --path testing where
APP_ENV=staging loads
.env.testing, .env.staging, .env.local, .env as the priority order.
--dest,
-d (default: ./public)
Change the default destination for generating the
__ENV.js file.
--prefix (default: REACT_APP)
Change the default prefix for white-listed env variables. For exemple
react-env --prefix CUSTOM_PREFIX will white-list variables like:
CUSTOM_PREFIX_PUBLIC_KEY=my-public-key
--debug (default: false)
Enable debugging for react-env. This will log loaded browser environment variables into your console when running
react-env --debug
As a significant breaking change we have dropped the ability to specify specific files via the
--env argument. This argument now specifies environment file to be parsed depending on the running environment. For example
--env APP_ENV or
-e APP_ENV where
APP_ENV=staging reads in
.env.staging. It is very common for platforms to have
staging, qa, integration environments that are still built in "production" mode with
NODE_ENV=production. This allows for that usecase and many others.
--
You are still able to specify files via the
--path, -p argument.
We have also dropped adding
NODE_ENV by default as this was a security risk.
File is now named
__ENV.js
Depandand command is now in the format
react-env <args> -- <command>