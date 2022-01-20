React Env - Runtime Environment Configuration

Populates your environment from .env files at run-time rather than build-time.

Isomorphic - Server and browser compatible.

Supports static site generation.

Supports multiple .env files.

Getting started

This package generates a __ENV.js file from multiple .env files that contains white-listed environment variables that have a REACT_APP_ prefix.

< script src = "/public/__ENV.js" />

In the browser your variables will be available at window.__ENV.REACT_APP_FOO and on the server process.env.REACT_APP_FOO . We have included a helper function to make retrieving a value easier:

REACT_APP_NEXT= "Next.js" REACT_APP_CRA= "Create React App" REACT_APP_NOT_SECRET_CODE= "1234"

becomes...

import env from "@beam-australia/react-env" ; export default (props) => ( < div > < small > Works in the browser: < b > {env("CRA")} </ b > . </ small > < small > Also works for server side rendering: < b > {env("NEXT")} </ b > . </ small > < form > < input type = "hidden" defaultValue = {env( " NOT_SECRET_CODE ")} /> </ form > < small > Entire safe environment: < pre > < code > {{JSON.stringify(env())}} </ code > </ pre > </ small > </ div > );

.env file order of priority

We have implemented some sane defaults that have the following order of priority:

{path-to-file} // from the --path, -p argument .env.{key} // from the --env, -e argument .env.local .env

Your config is available in the browser and process.env on the server. We suggest you add .env.local to .gitignore .

Common use cases

Environment specific config

Frameworks such as Next allow for some nice defaults such as .env.local, .env.production, .env . This has the limitation where you may want to run your app in different environments such as "staging, integration, qa" but still build a "production" app with NODE_ENV=production . With react-env this is possible:

REACT_APP_API_HOST= "api.staging.com" REACT_APP_API_HOST= "api.staging.com" REACT_APP_API_HOST= "api.staging.com" REACT_APP_API_HOST= "api.staging.com" REACT_APP_API_HOST= "api.example.dev" REACT_APP_API_HOST= "localhost"

for staging you would simply set APP_ENV=staging where you run your app:

{ ... "scripts" : { "start" : "react-env --env APP_ENV -- next start" // where .env. ${APP_ENV} } ... }

Thus REACT_APP_API_HOST=api.staging.com in your staging environment.

Please keep in mind that you have to pass the name of an environment variable to --env , not the value of it. ✔ valid usage (macOS): APP_ENV=staging react-env --env APP_ENV -- next start

❌ common mistake: react-env --env staging -- next start

Specifing an env file

You are also able to specify the path to a specific env file:

{ ... "scripts" : { "start" : "react-env --path config/.env.defaults -- next start" } ... }

You can use any combination of these two arguments along with the default .env, .env.local to build your runtime config.

Specifing an prefix for white-listed environment variables

You are also able to specify the prefix of white-listed environment variables:

{ ... "scripts" : { "start" : "react-env --prefix NEXT_APP -- next start" } ... }

NEXT_APP_NEXT= "Next.js" NEXT_APP_CRA= "Create React App" NEXT_APP_NOT_SECRET_CODE= "1234"

Using prefix with jest

You need to add REACT_ENV_PREFIX env variable before jest command if you use env() during your tests:

{ ... "scripts" : { "test" : "REACT_ENV_PREFIX=NEXT_APP jest --maxWorkers=3" } ... }

Using with Docker entrypoint

It is possible to use this package as an ENTRYPOINT script inside a Dockerfile. This will generate your __ENV.js config file when the container boots and allow your package.json scripts to remain unchanged. Of course node binary must be present in your container.

FROM node:alpine ENTRYPOINT yarn react-env --env APP_ENV CMD yarn start

Arguments and parameters

$ react-env <args> -- < command >

<command>

You may pass a command, such as a nodejs entry file to the react-env cli tool. For example react-scripts , next dev , next start

--env , -e (default: null)

Specify the name of an existing environment variable, whose value is the name of an environment you want, to make react-env parse an environment specific env-file. For example, you may set APP_ENV=staging first and then apply --env APP_ENV flag. react-env would load .env.staging, .env.local, .env in that order with the latter taking priority.

--path , -p (default: null)

Specify a specific env file to load e.g. react-env --path .env.testing would load .env.testing, .env.local, .env in that order with the latter taking priority. a Combination of --env APP_ENV --path testing where APP_ENV=staging loads .env.testing, .env.staging, .env.local, .env as the priority order.

--dest , -d (default: ./public)

Change the default destination for generating the __ENV.js file.

--prefix (default: REACT_APP)

Change the default prefix for white-listed env variables. For exemple react-env --prefix CUSTOM_PREFIX will white-list variables like: CUSTOM_PREFIX_PUBLIC_KEY=my-public-key

--debug (default: false)

Enable debugging for react-env. This will log loaded browser environment variables into your console when running react-env --debug

3.x.x Breaking changes

As a significant breaking change we have dropped the ability to specify specific files via the --env argument. This argument now specifies environment file to be parsed depending on the running environment. For example --env APP_ENV or -e APP_ENV where APP_ENV=staging reads in .env.staging . It is very common for platforms to have staging, qa, integration environments that are still built in "production" mode with NODE_ENV=production . This allows for that usecase and many others.

-- You are still able to specify files via the --path, -p argument.

We have also dropped adding NODE_ENV by default as this was a security risk.

File is now named __ENV.js