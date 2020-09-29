homebase is a self-deployable tool for managing websites published with the Hypercore protocol.
homebase is for you if:
If you already have Node.js (12.0+) and npm installed on your server, get started by installing Homebase with npm or npx.
npm install -g @beaker/homebase
Otherwise, install Node.js and npm first:
Having trouble installing? See Troubleshooting.
To run
homebase manually, simply invoke the
homebase command:
homebase
To keep
homebase running, you'll need to daemonize it. We like using pm2.
# install pm2
npm i -g pm2
# start homebase with pm2
pm2 start homebase
To stop the daemon, run:
# stop homebase
pm2 stop homebase
--config <path>
~/.homebase.yml. Overrides the value of the HOMEBASE_CONFIG env var.
HOMEBASE_CONFIG=cfg_file_path
~/.homebase.yml
NODE_ENV=debug|staging|production
homebase uses a configuration file (
~/.homebase.yml by default) for managing its behavior. These examples show various configurations.
This configuration file will host the files at
hyper://123...456 and mirror those files to
http://alice.com.
This example uses a domain name, so in order for the domain name to resolve correctly, you'll need to update your DNS configuration first. In this case, you could set an
A record that points to the
homebase server's IP address.
hyperdrives:
- url: hyper://123...456
domains:
- alice.com
httpMirror: true
This configuration simply hosts the files at
hyper://123...456 and
hyper:///456...789. No domain name is required for this configuration.
hyperdrives:
- url: hyper://123...456
- url: hyper://456...789
homebase uses
~/.homebase.yml as its default configuration file. You can specify an alternative config file using a command line flag or an environment variable.
directory: ~/.homebase # where your data will be stored
httpMirror: true # enables HTTP mirroring
ports:
http: 80 # HTTP port for redirects or non-TLS serving
dashboard: # set to false to disable
port: 8089 # port for accessing the metrics dashboard
# enter your hosted hyperdrives here
hyperdrives:
- url: # URL of the hyperdrive to be hosted
domains: # (optional) the domains of the hyperdrive
# enter any proxied routes here
proxies:
- from: # the domain to accept requests from
to: # the domain (& port) to target
# enter any redirect routes here
redirects:
- from: # the domain to accept requests from
to: # the domain to redirect to
Default
false
Set to
true to enable the Prometheus metrics dashboard.
dashboard: # set to false to disable
port: 8089 # port for accessing the metrics dashboard
Default:
8089
The port to serve the Prometheus metrics dashboard.
A listing of the Hyperdrives to host.
hyperdrives:
- url: hyper://1f968afe867f06b0d344c11efc23591c7f8c5fb3b4ac938d6000f330f6ee2a03/
domains:
- mysite.com
- my-site.com
The Hyperdrive URL of the site to host. Should be a 'raw' hyper url (no DNS hostname).
Example values:
# raw key
1f968afe867f06b0d344c11efc23591c7f8c5fb3b4ac938d6000f330f6ee2a03
# URL with trailing slash
hyper://1f968afe867f06b0d344c11efc23591c7f8c5fb3b4ac938d6000f330f6ee2a03/
# URL with no trailing slash
hyper://1f968afe867f06b0d344c11efc23591c7f8c5fb3b4ac938d6000f330f6ee2a03
Additional domains of the Hyperdrive. Can be a string or a list of strings. Each string should be a domain name.
To use
hyperdrives.*.domains, you'll first need to configure the DNS entry for your domain name to point to your server. For instance, to point
alice.com with
homebase, you'll need to update your DNS configuration to point
alice.com to your homebase server's IP address.
Example values:
mysite.com
foo.bar.edu
best-site-ever.link
Default:
~/.homebase
The directory where
homebase will store your data.
DEPRECATED. See the v2.0.0 migration guide.
The DNS domain of your homebase instance.
Default:
false
Set to
true to provide http mirroring of your Hyperdrives.
The ports for HTTP.
ports:
http: 80
Default:
80
The port for serving HTTP sites.
A listing of domains to proxy. Useful when your server has other services running that you need available.
proxies:
- from: my-proxy.com
to: http://localhost:8080
The domain to proxy from. Should be a domain name.
Example values:
mysite.com
foo.bar.edu
best-site-ever.link
The protocol, domain, and port to proxy to. Should be an origin.
Example values:
https://mysite.com/
http://localhost:8080/
http://127.0.0.1:123/
A listing of domains to redirect.
redirects:
- from: my-old-site.com
to: https://my-site.com
The domain to redirect from. Should be a domain name.
Example values:
mysite.com
foo.bar.edu
best-site-ever.link
The base URL to redirect to. Should be an origin.
Example values:
https://mysite.com/
http://localhost:8080/
http://127.0.0.1:123/
If your
homebase instance is running on ports 80/443, and you have other Web servers running on your server, you might need
homebase to proxy to those other servers. You can do that with the
proxies config. Here's an example proxy rule:
proxies:
- from: my-proxy.com
to: http://localhost:8080
Sometimes you need to redirect old domains to new ones. You can do that with the
redirects rule. Here's an example redirect rule:
redirects:
- from: my-old-site.com
to: https://my-site.com
homebase has built-in support for Prometheus, which can be visualized with Grafana.
Homebase exposes its metrics at port 8089. Prometheus periodically scrapes the metrics and stores them in a database. Grafana uses those metrics and provides a provides a nice dashboard visualization. It's a little daunting at first, but setup should be relatively painless.
Steps:
prometheus.yml config
localhost:9090
Your
prometheus.yml config should include have the
scrape_configs option set like this:
scrape_configs:
- job_name: 'prometheus'
static_configs:
- targets: ['localhost:9090']
- job_name: 'homebase'
static_configs:
- targets: ['localhost:8089']
If you're running
homebase on a server that uses Apache or Nginx, you may need to change your config to disable HTTPS. For instance, if you're using nginx and proxying to port
8080, update your config to set the HTTP port:
ports:
http: 8080
You will need to add all domains to your Nginx/Apache config.
Install Docker. If you're on Linux, remember to configure Docker to start on boot. Don't know of the equivalent for other systems.
Clone the project. Edit
.homebase.yml according to your needs. Most importantly: Change username and password.
If you don't want to think of a username and a password, just use this but increase the length.
In the project root, run this command:
docker build -t homebase:latest . && docker run -d --name=homebase --restart=always -p 80:80 -p 443:443 -p 3282:3282 homebase:latest
Notes:
-p 3282:3282 to something like
-p 9999:3282.
docker ps -a to see the container running status.
docker logs homebase to see the logs.
docker exec -it homebase sh to get into a terminal.
When installing
homebase, you may need to install additional build dependencies:
sudo apt-get install libtool m4 automake libcap2-bin build-essential
For
homebase to work correctly, you need to be able to access port 80 (http), 443 (https), and 3282 (hyperdrive). Your firewall should be configured to allow traffic on those ports.
If you get an EACCES error on startup, you either have a process using the port already, or you lack permission to use the port. Try
lsof -i tcp:80 or
lsof -i tcp:443 to see if there are any processes bound to the ports you need.
If the ports are not in use, then it's probably a permissions problem. We recommend using the following command to solve that:
# give node perms to use ports 80 and 443
sudo setcap cap_net_bind_service=+ep `readlink -f \`which node\``
This will give nodejs the rights to use ports 80 and 443. This is preferable to running homebase as root, because that carries some risk of a bug in
homebase allowing somebody to control your server.
homebase is built by the Beaker Browser team. Become a backer and help support the development of an open, friendly, and fun Web. You can help us continue our work on Beaker, hashbase.io,
homebase, and more. Thank you!
dats.*.name field. You can now set the domains for your dats directly with the
dat.*.domains field.
domain config from the top of the yaml file to the
webapi field. This makes it clearer what the domain applies to. Optional, unless you want to use Let's Encrypt.
The original release of
homebase tried to mimic Hashbase as closely as possible. As a result, it had a concept of a root domain and each dat was given a
name which became a subdomain under that root domain. This confused most users and was generally regarded as "the worst." To simplify the config process, we removed the concept of the root domain and
name attribute. Now, you just set the domains directly on each dat.