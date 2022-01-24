Yargs

Yargs be a node.js library fer hearties tryin' ter parse optstrings

Description

Yargs helps you build interactive command line tools, by parsing arguments and generating an elegant user interface.

It gives you:

commands and (grouped) options ( my-program.js serve --port=5000 ).

). a dynamically generated help menu based on your arguments:

mocha [spec..] Run tests with Mocha Commands mocha inspect [spec..] Run tests with Mocha [ default ] mocha init < path > create a client-side Mocha setup at < path > Rules & Behavior return a Promise [ boolean ]

bash-completion shortcuts for commands and options.

and tons more.

Installation

Stable version:

npm i yargs

Bleeding edge version with the most recent features:

npm i yargs@next

Usage

Simple Example

const yargs = require ( 'yargs/yargs' ) const { hideBin } = require ( 'yargs/helpers' ) const argv = yargs(hideBin(process.argv)).argv if (argv.ships > 3 && argv.distance < 53.5 ) { console .log( 'Plunder more riffiwobbles!' ) } else { console .log( 'Retreat from the xupptumblers!' ) }

$ ./plunder.js --ships=4 --distance=22 Plunder more riffiwobbles! $ ./plunder.js --ships 12 --distance 98.7 Retreat from the xupptumblers!

Note: hideBin is a shorthand for process.argv.slice(2) . It has the benefit that it takes into account variations in some environments, e.g., Electron.

Complex Example

const yargs = require ( 'yargs/yargs' ) const { hideBin } = require ( 'yargs/helpers' ) yargs(hideBin(process.argv)) .command( 'serve [port]' , 'start the server' , (yargs) => { return yargs .positional( 'port' , { describe : 'port to bind on' , default : 5000 }) }, (argv) => { if (argv.verbose) console .info( `start server on : ${argv.port} ` ) serve(argv.port) }) .option( 'verbose' , { alias : 'v' , type : 'boolean' , description : 'Run with verbose logging' }) .parse()

Run the example above with --help to see the help for the application.

Supported Platforms

TypeScript

yargs has type definitions at @types/yargs.

npm i @ types / yargs --save-dev

See usage examples in docs.

Deno

As of v16 , yargs supports Deno:

import yargs from 'https://deno.land/x/yargs/deno.ts' import { Arguments } from 'https://deno.land/x/yargs/deno-types.ts' yargs(Deno.args) .command( 'download <files...>' , 'download a list of files' , ( yargs: any ) => { return yargs.positional( 'files' , { describe: 'a list of files to do something with' }) }, ( argv: Arguments ) => { console .info(argv) }) .strictCommands() .demandCommand( 1 ) .parse()

ESM

As of v16 , yargs supports ESM imports:

import yargs from 'yargs' import { hideBin } from 'yargs/helpers' yargs(hideBin(process.argv)) .command( 'curl <url>' , 'fetch the contents of the URL' , () => {}, (argv) => { console .info(argv) }) .demandCommand( 1 ) .parse()

Usage in Browser

See examples of using yargs in the browser in docs.

Community

Having problems? want to contribute? join our community slack.

Documentation

Supported Node.js Versions

