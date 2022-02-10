Alfred3 & Alfred4 workflow to easily open your projects with your favorite JetBrains product.
You need Node.js 14+ and Alfred 4.6+ with the paid Powerpack upgrade.
This workflow need one of JetBrains products (2019.1+), and its shell script to works
$ npm install -g @bchatard/alfred-jetbrains
Thanks to Alfy and alfred-notifier, you will be notified when a new version is available.
You can also install alfred-updater to update all your "Alfy Workflow".
pstorm) followed by your project name
studio;
appcode;
clion;
datagrip;
goland;
idea (default to Ultimate Edition, see customisation to change this);
pstorm;
pycharm (default to Professional Edition, see customisation to change this);
wstorm;
rider;
rubymine;
For other versions:
Some of JetBrains product are available in different editions (ex: PyCharm - Professional, Edu & Community).
In that case they share the same
bin /
keyword, so you need to customise the Preferences folder to retrieve your projects.
A search engine is used to retrieve relevant project. For some use cases, the default configuration is not optimal for you.
With keyword
jb you can access to some actions for this workflow.
Some information are cached for better performance. You can change cache lifetime (see environment variable). This command flush all cache.
jb_product_cache_lifetime: cache lifetime in seconds for "product data" (application path, bin path etc) [default: 86400 seconds]
jb_project_cache_lifetime: cache lifetime in seconds for project list (one cache per app) [default: 3600 seconds]
jb_product_customisation_file: path to JSON file for product customisation
jb_search_customisation_file: path to JSON file for search customisation