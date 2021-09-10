fontmin

Minify font seamlessly

Install

$ npm install --save fontmin

Usage

var Fontmin = require ( 'fontmin' ); var fontmin = new Fontmin() .src( 'fonts/*.ttf' ) .dest( 'build/fonts' ); fontmin.run( function ( err, files ) { if (err) { throw err; } console .log(files[ 0 ]); });

You can use gulp-rename to rename your files:

var Fontmin = require ( 'fontmin' ); var rename = require ( 'gulp-rename' ); var fontmin = new Fontmin() .src( 'fonts/big.ttf' ) .use(rename( 'small.ttf' ));

API

new Fontmin()

Creates a new Fontmin instance.

Type: Array|Buffer|String

Set the files to be optimized. Takes a buffer, glob string or an array of glob strings as argument.

Type: String

Set the destination folder to where your files will be written. If you don't set any destination no files will be written.

Type: Function

Add a plugin to the middleware stack.

Type: Function

Optimize your files with the given settings.

The callback will return an array of vinyl files in files and a Readable/Writable stream in stream

Plugins

The following plugins are bundled with fontmin:

glyph — Compress ttf by glyph.

ttf2eot — Convert ttf to eot.

ttf2woff — Convert ttf to woff.

ttf2woff2 — Convert ttf to woff2.

ttf2svg — Convert ttf to svg.

css — Generate css from ttf, often used to make iconfont.

svg2ttf — Convert font format svg to ttf.

svgs2ttf — Concat svg files to a ttf, just like css sprite.

otf2ttf — Convert otf to ttf.

Compress ttf by glyph.

var Fontmin = require ( 'fontmin' ); var fontmin = new Fontmin() .use(Fontmin.glyph({ text : '天地玄黄 宇宙洪荒' , hinting : false }));

Convert ttf to eot.

var Fontmin = require ( 'fontmin' ); var fontmin = new Fontmin() .use(Fontmin.ttf2eot());

Convert ttf to woff.

var Fontmin = require ( 'fontmin' ); var fontmin = new Fontmin() .use(Fontmin.ttf2woff({ deflate : true }));

Convert ttf to woff2.

var Fontmin = require ( 'fontmin' ); var fontmin = new Fontmin() .use(Fontmin.ttf2woff2());

Convert ttf to svg.

you can use imagemin-svgo to compress svg:

var Fontmin = require ( 'fontmin' ); var svgo = require ( 'imagemin-svgo' ); var fontmin = new Fontmin() .use(Fontmin.ttf2svg()) .use(svgo());

Generate css from ttf, often used to make iconfont.

var Fontmin = require ( 'fontmin' ); var fontmin = new Fontmin() .use(Fontmin.css({ fontPath : './' , base64 : true , glyph : true , iconPrefix : 'my-icon' , fontFamily : 'myfont' , asFileName : false , local : true }));

Alternatively, a transform function can be passed as fontFamily option.

var Fontmin = require ( 'fontmin' ); var fontmin = new Fontmin() .use(Fontmin.css({ fontFamily : function ( fontInfo, ttf ) { return "Transformed Font Family Name" }, }));

Convert font format svg to ttf.

var Fontmin = require ( 'fontmin' ); var fontmin = new Fontmin() .src( 'font.svg' ) .use(Fontmin.svg2ttf());

Concat svg files to a ttf, just like css sprite.

awesome work with css plugin:

var Fontmin = require ( 'fontmin' ); var fontmin = new Fontmin() .src( 'svgs/*.svg' ) .use(Fontmin.svgs2ttf( 'font.ttf' , { fontName : 'iconfont' })) .use(Fontmin.css({ glyph : true }));

Convert otf to ttf.

var Fontmin = require ( 'fontmin' ); var fontmin = new Fontmin() .src( 'fonts/*.otf' ) .use(Fontmin.otf2ttf());

CLI

$ npm install -g fontmin

$ fontmin -- help Usage $ fontmin <file> [<output>] $ fontmin <directory> [<output>] $ fontmin <file> > <output> $ cat <file> | fontmin > <output> Example $ fontmin fonts/* build $ fontmin fonts build $ fontmin foo.ttf > foo-optimized.ttf $ cat foo.ttf | fontmin > foo-optimized.ttf Options -t, --text require glyphs by text -b, --basic-text require glyphs with base chars -d, --deflate-woff deflate woff --font-family font-family for @font-face CSS --css-glyph generate class for each glyf. default = false -T, --show-time show time fontmin cost

you can use curl to generate font for websites running on PHP, ASP, Rails and more:

$ text=`curl www.baidu.com` && fontmin -t " $text " font.ttf

or you can use html-to-text to make it smaller:

$ npm install -g html-to-text $ text=`curl www.baidu.com | html-to-text` && fontmin -t " $text " font.ttf

what is more, you can use phantom-fetch-cli to generate font for SPA running JS template:

$ npm install -g phantom-fetch-cli $ text=`phantom-fetch http://www.chinaw3c.org` && fontmin -t " $text " font.ttf

License

MIT © fontmin