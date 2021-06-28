openbase logo
@bbc/react-transcript-editor

by bbc
1.4.4 (see all)

A React component to make correcting automated transcriptions of audio and video easier and faster. By BBC News Labs. - Work in progress

Overview

Readme

React Transcript Editor

A React component to make transcribing audio and video easier and faster.


The project uses [this github project boards to organise and the co-ordinate development](https://github.com/bbc/react-transcript-editor/projects). _--> Work in progress <--_

Development env

Node version is set in node version manager .nvmrc

Setup

  1. Fork this repository
  2. Clone this repository to a directory of your choice
  3. Run npm i to install dependencies

Usage - development

We use a tool called storybook to run the components locally. To start the Storybook, run:

npm start

Running that command should open the locally hosted Storybook, but if it doesn't, visit http://localhost:6006

Usage - production

In order to use a published version of react-transcript-editor, install the published module @bbc/react-transcript-editor by running:

npm install @bbc/react-transcript-editor

import TranscriptEditor from "@bbc/react-transcript-editor";

Basic use case

<TranscriptEditor
  transcriptData={someJsonFile}
  mediaUrl={"https://download.ted.com/talks/KateDarling_2018S-950k.mp4"}
/>

transcriptData and mediaUrl are non-optional props to use TranscriptEditor. See the full list of options here.

Advanced use case

<TranscriptEditor
  transcriptData={someJsonFile}
  mediaUrl={"https://download.ted.com/talks/KateDarling_2018S-950k.mp4"}
  handleAutoSaveChanges={this.handleAutoSaveChanges}
  autoSaveContentType={"digitalpaperedit"}
  isEditable={true}
  spellCheck={false}
  sttJsonType={"bbckaldi"}
  handleAnalyticsEvents={this.handleAnalyticsEvents}
  fileName={"ted-talk.mp4"}
  title={"Ted Talk"}
  ref={this.transcriptEditorRef}
  mediaType={"video"}
/>

TranscriptEditor Props List

PropsDescriptionrequiredtypedefault
transcriptDataTranscript JSONyesJSON
mediaUrlURL to media (audio or video) fileyesString
handleAutoSaveChangesFunction to handle the content of transcription after a changenoFunction
autoSaveContentTypeSpecify the file format for data returned by handleAutoSaveChangesnoStringfalls back to sttJsonType, if set, or draftjs
isEditableSet to true to have the ability to edit the textnoBooleanFalse
spellCheckSet to true to spell-check the transcriptnoBooleanFalse
sttJsonTypeThe data model type of your transcriptDatanoStringdraftjs
handleAnalyticsEventsif you want to collect analytics events.noFunctionfalse
fileNameused for saving and retrieving local storage blob filesno, but disables the local save featureString
titledefaults to empty stringnoString
refIf you want to have access to internal functions such as retrieving content from the editor. eg to save to a server/db.noReact ref
mediaTypeCan be audio or video. Changes the look of the UI based on media type.noStringif not provided the component uses the medialUrl to determine the media type

See ./demo/app.js demo as a more detailed example usage of the component.

Local save

fileName is optional but it's needed if working with user uploaded local media in the browser, to be able to save and retrieve from local storage. For instance if you are passing a blob url to mediaUrl using createObjectURL this url is randomly re-generated on every page refresh so you wouldn't be able to restore a session, as mediaUrl is used as the local storage key. See demo app for more detail example of this./src/index.js_

Typescript projects

If using in a parent project where typescript is being used you might need to add //@ts-ignore before the import statment like this

//@ts-ignore
import { TranscriptEditor } from "@bbc/react-transcript-editor";

Internal components

Direct imports

You can also import some of the underlying React components directly. See the storybook for each component details on optional and required attributes.

  • TranscriptEditor
  • TimedTextEditor
  • MediaPlayer
  • VideoPlayer
  • Settings
  • KeyboardShortcuts
  • ProgressBar
  • PlaybackRate
  • PlayerControls
  • RollBack
  • Select

To import the components you can do as follows

import TimedTextEditor from "@bbc/react-transcript-editor/TimedTextEditor";

import { TimedTextEditor } from "@bbc/react-transcript-editor";
Import recommendation

However if you are not using TranscriptEditor it is recommended to follow the second option and import individual components like: @bbc/react-transcript-editor/TimedTextEditor rather than the entire library. Doing so pulls in only the specific components that you use, which can significantly reduce the amount of code you end up sending to the client. (Similarly to how react-bootstrap works)

Other Node Modules (non-react)

Some of these node modules can be used as standalone imports.

Export Adapter

Converts from draftJs json format to other formats

import exportAdapter from "@bbc/react-transcript-editor/exportAdapter";
STT JSON Adapter

Converts various stt json formats to draftJs

import sttJsonAdapter from "@bbc/react-transcript-editor/sttJsonAdapter";
Conversion modules to/from Timecodes

Some modules to convert to and from timecodes

import {
  secondsToTimecode,
  timecodeToSeconds,
  shortTimecode,
} from "@bbc/react-transcript-editor/timecodeConverter";

System Architecture

Documentation

There's a docs folder in this repository, which contains subdirectories to keep:

ADR

An architectural decision record (ADR) is a document that captures an important architectural decision made along with its context and consequences.

We are using this template for ADR

QA

There also QA testing docs to manual test the component before a major release, (QA testing does not require any technical knowledge).

Build

To transpile ./packages and create a build in the ./dist folder, run:

npm run build:component

To understand the build process, have a read through this.

Demo & storybook

To run locally, see setup.

Build - storybook

To build the storybook as a static site, run:

npm run build:storybook

This will produce a build folder containing the static site of the demo. To serve the build folder locally, run:

npm run build:storybook:serve

Publishing to a web page

Github Pages

We use github pages to host the storybook and the demo of the component. Make sure to add your changes to git, and push to origin master to ensure the code in master is reflective of what's online on Github Pages. When you are ready, re-publish the Storybook by running:

npm run deploy:ghpages

Tests

We are using jest for the testing framework. To run tests, run:

npm run test

For convenience, during development you can use:

npm run test:watch

and watch the test be re-run at every save.

Travis CI

On commit this repo uses the .travis.yml config to run the automated test on travis CI.

Publish to NPM

To publish to npm - @bbc/react-transcript-editor run:

npm publish:public

This runs npm run build:component and npm publish --access public under the hood, building the component and publishing to NPM.

Note that only README.md and the dist folders are published to npm.

Contributing

See CONTRIBUTING.md guidelines and CODE_OF_CONDUCT.md guidelines.

Licence

See LICENCE

Despite using React and DraftJs, the BBC is not promoting any Facebook products or other commercial interest.

