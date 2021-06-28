A React component to make transcribing audio and video easier and faster.
load demo button)
6.1.0
Node version is set in node version manager
.nvmrc
npm i to install dependencies
We use a tool called
storybook
to run the components locally. To start the Storybook, run:
npm start
Running that command should open the locally hosted Storybook, but if it doesn't, visit http://localhost:6006
In order to use a published version of
react-transcript-editor,
install the published module
@bbc/react-transcript-editor
by running:
npm install @bbc/react-transcript-editor
import TranscriptEditor from "@bbc/react-transcript-editor";
<TranscriptEditor
transcriptData={someJsonFile}
mediaUrl={"https://download.ted.com/talks/KateDarling_2018S-950k.mp4"}
/>
transcriptData and
mediaUrl are non-optional props to use
TranscriptEditor.
See the full list of options here.
<TranscriptEditor
transcriptData={someJsonFile}
mediaUrl={"https://download.ted.com/talks/KateDarling_2018S-950k.mp4"}
handleAutoSaveChanges={this.handleAutoSaveChanges}
autoSaveContentType={"digitalpaperedit"}
isEditable={true}
spellCheck={false}
sttJsonType={"bbckaldi"}
handleAnalyticsEvents={this.handleAnalyticsEvents}
fileName={"ted-talk.mp4"}
title={"Ted Talk"}
ref={this.transcriptEditorRef}
mediaType={"video"}
/>
|Props
|Description
|required
|type
|default
transcriptData
|Transcript JSON
|yes
|JSON
mediaUrl
|URL to media (audio or video) file
|yes
|String
handleAutoSaveChanges
|Function to handle the content of transcription after a change
|no
|Function
autoSaveContentType
|Specify the file format for data returned by
handleAutoSaveChanges
|no
|String
|falls back to
sttJsonType, if set, or
draftjs
isEditable
|Set to
true to have the ability to edit the text
|no
|Boolean
|False
spellCheck
|Set to
true to spell-check the transcript
|no
|Boolean
|False
sttJsonType
|The data model type of your
transcriptData
|no
|String
draftjs
handleAnalyticsEvents
|if you want to collect analytics events.
|no
|Function
|false
fileName
|used for saving and retrieving local storage blob files
|no, but disables the local save feature
|String
title
|defaults to empty string
|no
|String
ref
|If you want to have access to internal functions such as retrieving content from the editor. eg to save to a server/db.
|no
|React ref
mediaType
|Can be
audio or
video. Changes the look of the UI based on media type.
|no
|String
|if not provided the component uses the
medialUrl to determine the media type
See
./demo/app.js demo as a more detailed example usage of the component.
fileName is optional but it's needed if working with user uploaded local media in the browser,
to be able to save and retrieve from local storage.
For instance if you are passing a blob url to
mediaUrl using
createObjectURL this url is randomly re-generated on every page refresh so you wouldn't be able to restore a session, as
mediaUrl is used as the local storage key. See demo app for more detail example of this
./src/index.js_
If using in a parent project where typescript is being used you might need to add
//@ts-ignore before the import statment like this
//@ts-ignore
import { TranscriptEditor } from "@bbc/react-transcript-editor";
You can also import some of the underlying React components directly. See the storybook for each component details on optional and required attributes.
TranscriptEditor
TimedTextEditor
MediaPlayer
VideoPlayer
Settings
KeyboardShortcuts
ProgressBar
PlaybackRate
PlayerControls
RollBack
Select
To import the components you can do as follows
import TimedTextEditor from "@bbc/react-transcript-editor/TimedTextEditor";
import { TimedTextEditor } from "@bbc/react-transcript-editor";
However if you are not using
TranscriptEditor it is recommended to follow the second option and import individual components like:
@bbc/react-transcript-editor/TimedTextEditor rather than the entire library.
Doing so pulls in only the specific components that you use, which can significantly reduce the amount of code you end up sending to the client. (Similarly to how
react-bootstrap works)
Some of these node modules can be used as standalone imports.
Converts from draftJs json format to other formats
import exportAdapter from "@bbc/react-transcript-editor/exportAdapter";
Converts various stt json formats to draftJs
import sttJsonAdapter from "@bbc/react-transcript-editor/sttJsonAdapter";
Some modules to convert to and from timecodes
import {
secondsToTimecode,
timecodeToSeconds,
shortTimecode,
} from "@bbc/react-transcript-editor/timecodeConverter";
storybook with the setup as explained in their docs to develop this React.
./packages
There's a docs folder in this repository, which contains subdirectories to keep:
An architectural decision record (ADR) is a document that captures an important architectural decision made along with its context and consequences.
We are using this template for ADR
There also QA testing docs to manual test the component before a major release, (QA testing does not require any technical knowledge).
To transpile
./packagesand create a build in the
./distfolder, run:
npm run build:component
To understand the build process, have a read through this.
To run locally, see setup.
To build the storybook as a static site, run:
npm run build:storybook
This will produce a
build folder containing the static site of the demo.
To serve the
build folder locally, run:
npm run build:storybook:serve
We use github pages to host the storybook and the demo of the component.
Make sure to add your changes to git, and push to
origin master to ensure the code in
master is reflective of what's online on
Github Pages.
When you are ready, re-publish the Storybook by running:
npm run deploy:ghpages
We are using
jest for the testing framework.
To run tests, run:
npm run test
For convenience, during development you can use:
npm run test:watch
and watch the test be re-run at every save.
On commit this repo uses the .travis.yml config to run the automated test on travis CI.
To publish to npm -
@bbc/react-transcript-editor run:
npm publish:public
This runs
npm run build:component and
npm publish --access public under the hood, building the component and publishing to NPM.
Note that only
README.mdand the
distfolders are published to npm.
See CONTRIBUTING.md guidelines and CODE_OF_CONDUCT.md guidelines.
See LICENCE
Despite using React and DraftJs, the BBC is not promoting any Facebook products or other commercial interest.