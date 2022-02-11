Psammead is a package library which contains a mixture of components, containers and utilities.
Psammead packages are split into:
Please familiarise yourself with our:
NB there is further documentation colocated with relevant packages and code. The above list is an index of the top-level documentation of our repo (and our sibling repo Simorgh).
git clone git@github.com:bbc/psammead.git
The Psammead project uses Yarn for package management. It is recommended to install Yarn through the npm package manager, which comes bundled with Node.js when you install it on your system. To install Yarn, run this command:
npm install --global yarn
cd psammead && yarn install:packages
N.B. When merging branches, the
yarn install:packages command should be favoured over
yarn install. More details available here.
Install dependencies locked to
yarn.lock:
yarn install --immutable
(NB: You can't reliably run the jest tests when the packages are linked locally, as they may have been linked across breaking changes. Running
yarn install --immutable resets all links. To update snapshots within unit tests, run
yarn test:unit -- -u.)
Run the component tests:
yarn test
This runs Jest across any packages matching this glob pattern:
packages/components/**/*.test.jsx. It also runs each package's
yarn test command if it is defined
yarn storybook
NB, we've defined global styles (normalize, box-sizing, Reith font) in the Storybook config so that components render as expected.
yarn build
Learn how to use Psammead components in your own project.
We strive for components to conform to the following minimum levels of support, but please check each component's individual README.
|Browser
|Lowest version
|Safari
|9
|Chrome
|53
|Edge
|37
|Firefox
|45
|IE
|11
|Opera
|40
|Opera Mini
|18
|Android Browser
|7
|Android Chrome
|53
|Android Firefox
|49
|IOS Safari
|10
Note that these browser support levels have been defined by usage statistics for BBC News and BBC Persian.
|Software
|Version
|Type
|Browser
|ZoomText
|Latest
|screen magnifier
|Internet Explorer 11
|Dragon NaturallySpeaking
|13
|speech recognition
|Internet Explorer 11
|JAWS
|17
|screen reader
|Internet Explorer 11
|Read&Write
|Latest
|screen reader
|Internet Explorer 11
|VoiceOver
|Latest
|screen reader
|Safari on iOS
|NVDA
|Latest
|screen reader
|Firefox on Windows
Testing instructions for each assistive technology, including priority categories.
@bbc packages here: https://www.npmjs.com/settings/bbc/packages
Packages are published on merge into the
latest branch via our CI process. The process defaults to publishing with
public access and a tag of
latest, however this can be overridden using configuration on your package json.
To stop your package from publishing to NPM add the following value to your
package.json
"private": true,
The access and tag of the release can be overridden from the default values by adding the following values to your
package.json
"publishConfig": {
"access": "restricted",
"tag": "alpha",
}
The access value is restricted by NPM and can only be the values
public and
restricted.
The Psammead Storybook is hosted on GitHub pages at http://bbc.github.io/psammead. It is currently deployed via a local script that builds Storybook to the
gh-pages git branch which is used by GitHub pages.
yarn deploy-storybook
NB, this automatically pushes to the 'gh-pages' branch, which deploys to the live GitHub pages site. Please only run this script on the
latest branch.
Pronounced as
sam-me-ad 'sæmiː|æd
"The Psammead, also known as Sand Fairy, is a sapient magical creature once encountered by five children in a gravel pit".
It MIGHT stand for:
Perfectly sharable atomically modular magically engineered abstract doodads
Or it might be named Psammead to follow the mythical creature theme of related repos.
We'll let you decide!