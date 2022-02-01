openbase logo
@bayer/ol-kit

by Bayer-Group
1.19.0 (see all)

Easy to use, open source React/Openlayers geospatial component toolkit.

Readme

ol-kit logo

npm version

An easy-to-use, open source React & OpenLayers map component toolkit.

Check out the demo site here!

Prebuilt Map Components

ol-kit logo

Installation

Install ol-kit and its peerDependencies

npm i @bayer/ol-kit ol react react-dom styled-components @material-ui/core @material-ui/icons @material-ui/styles --save

Getting Started

It's easy to start building map apps with ol-kit. For simple projects, the following will get you started:

import React from 'react'
import {
  Map,
  BasemapContainer,
  ContextMenu,
  Controls,
  LayerPanel,
  Popup,
  loadDataLayer
} from '@bayer/ol-kit'

class App extends React.Component {
  onMapInit = async map => {
    console.log('we got a map!', map)
    // nice to have map set on the window while debugging
    window.map = map

    // find a geojson or kml dataset (url or file) to load on the map
    const data = 'https://data.nasa.gov/api/geospatial/7zbq-j77a?method=export&format=KML'
    const dataLayer = await loadDataLayer(map, data)
    // set the title on the layer to show in LayerPanel
    dataLayer.set('title', 'NASA Data')

    console.log('data layer:', dataLayer)
  }

  render () {
    return (
      <Map onMapInit={this.onMapInit} fullScreen>
        <BasemapContainer />
        <ContextMenu />
        <Controls />
        <LayerPanel />
        <Popup />
      </Map>
    )
  }
}

export default App

Documentation

The documentation for the project is available in the /docs directory and the hosted version is available at ol-kit.com.

If you are ol-kit project maintainer and need to generate updated docs then run 

npm install better-docs --no-save
npm run docs

Running the Demo application locally

The code for the demo application lives in the app/ folder.

npm install
npm run app
# open your browser and go to localhost:2020

Bugs & Feature Requests

If you find a bug or think of a new feature, please submit a Github issue.

Maintainers & Contributions

The current maintainers are listed in MAINTAINERS.md. If you would like contribute to the project see CONTRIBUTING.md.

The ol-kit project was internally developed at Bayer Crop Science. Without the generous support of various stakeholders at Bayer, this project would never have become an open source reality. Thank you for the support, resources & final approval!

ol-kit logo

