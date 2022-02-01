An easy-to-use, open source React & OpenLayers map component toolkit.

Check out the demo site here!

Prebuilt Map Components

Installation

Install ol-kit and its peerDependencies

npm i @bayer/ol-kit ol react react-dom styled-components @material-ui/core @material-ui/icons @material-ui/styles --save

Getting Started

It's easy to start building map apps with ol-kit. For simple projects, the following will get you started:

import React from 'react' import { Map , BasemapContainer, ContextMenu, Controls, LayerPanel, Popup, loadDataLayer } from '@bayer/ol-kit' class App extends React . Component { onMapInit = async map => { console .log( 'we got a map!' , map) window .map = map const data = 'https://data.nasa.gov/api/geospatial/7zbq-j77a?method=export&format=KML' const dataLayer = await loadDataLayer(map, data) dataLayer.set( 'title' , 'NASA Data' ) console .log( 'data layer:' , dataLayer) } render () { return ( < Map onMapInit = {this.onMapInit} fullScreen > < BasemapContainer /> < ContextMenu /> < Controls /> < LayerPanel /> < Popup /> </ Map > ) } } export default App

Documentation

The documentation for the project is available in the /docs directory and the hosted version is available at ol-kit.com.

If you are ol-kit project maintainer and need to generate updated docs then run

npm install better-docs -- no -save npm run docs

Running the Demo application locally

The code for the demo application lives in the app/ folder.

npm install npm run app

Bugs & Feature Requests

If you find a bug or think of a new feature, please submit a Github issue.

Maintainers & Contributions

The current maintainers are listed in MAINTAINERS.md. If you would like contribute to the project see CONTRIBUTING.md.

The ol-kit project was internally developed at Bayer Crop Science. Without the generous support of various stakeholders at Bayer, this project would never have become an open source reality. Thank you for the support, resources & final approval!