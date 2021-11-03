🚨🚨🚨🚨 v3 is coming soon! Check the progress updates HERE

Persistent Redux store for Reasonaboutable™️ Offline-First applications, with first-class support for optimistic UI. Use with React, React Native, or as standalone state container for any web app.

Redux Offline is now being maintained by a community driven team. The new versions of the library will now be available under the npm organization @redux-offline . Big thank you to @jevakallio for creating this amazing library in the first place.

Quick start

1. Install with npm (or Yarn)

For React Native 0.60+

npm install --save @redux-offline/redux-offline@native

For React Native Expo SDK 36

npm install --save @redux-offline/redux-offline@expo

For React Native <= 0.59

npm install --save @redux-offline/redux-offline

2. Add the offline store enhancer with compose

import { applyMiddleware, createStore, compose } from 'redux' ; import { offline } from '@redux-offline/redux-offline' ; import offlineConfig from '@redux-offline/redux-offline/lib/defaults' ; const store = createStore( reducer, preloadedState, compose( applyMiddleware(middleware), offline(offlineConfig) ) );

3. Decorate actions with offline metadata

const followUser = userId => ({ type : 'FOLLOW_USER_REQUEST' , payload : { userId }, meta : { offline : { effect : { url : '/api/follow' , method : 'POST' , json : { userId } }, commit : { type : 'FOLLOW_USER_COMMIT' , meta : { userId } }, rollback : { type : 'FOLLOW_USER_ROLLBACK' , meta : { userId } } } } });

If the effect payload is something other than JSON you can pass the body and headers:

const registerUser = ( name, email ) => ({ type : 'REGISTER_USER' , payload : { name, email }, meta : { offline : { effect : { url : '/api/register' , method : 'POST' , body : `name= ${name} &email= ${email} ` , headers : { 'content-type' : 'application/x-www-form-urlencoded' } }, commit : { type : 'REGISTER_USER_COMMIT' , meta : { name, email } }, rollback : { type : 'REGISTER_USER_ROLLBACK' , meta : { name, email } } } } });

4. (React Native Android) Ask permission to read network status

If writing a native app for Android, you'll need to make sure to request the permission to access network state in your AndroidManifest.xml :

< uses-permission android:name = "android.permission.ACCESS_NETWORK_STATE" />

See Documentation for configuration options, the full API, and common recipes.

Contributing

Improvements and additions welcome. For large changes, please submit a discussion issue before jumping to coding; we'd hate you to waste the effort.

If you are reporting a bug, please include code that reproduces the error. Here is a starting application on CodeSandbox.

In lieu of a formal style guide, follow the included eslint rules, and use Prettier to format your code.

Miscellanea

Usage with Redux Persist v5

In case you want to use a custom redux-persist version, there is an example configuration.

Prior art

Redux Offline is a distillation of patterns discovered while building apps using previously existing libraries:

Without their work, Redux Offline wouldn't exist. If you like the ideas behind Redux Offline, but want to build your own stack from lower-level components, these are good places to start.

License

MIT