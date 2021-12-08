Configuration component for NestJs.
Yarn
yarn add nestjs-config
NPM
npm install nestjs-config --save
Let's imagine that we have a folder called
src/config in our project that contains several configuration files.
/src
├── app.module.ts
├── config
│ ├── express.ts
│ ├── graphql.ts
│ └── grpc.ts
Let's register the config module in
app.module.ts
import { Module } from '@nestjs/common';
import { ConfigModule } from 'nestjs-config';
import * as path from 'path';
@Module({
imports: [
ConfigModule.load(path.resolve(__dirname, 'config', '**/!(*.d).{ts,js}')),
],
})
export class AppModule {}
That's it!
Now let's say that your application isn't located in a folder called
src, but it's located in
src/app.
We want to be able to set a different 'root path' to load our configurations from. Be it
src or
dist.
Imagine a more complex project structure like this:
/
├── dist/
├── src/
│ ├── app/
│ │ ├── app.module.ts
│ │ └── bootstrap/
│ │ │ ├── index.ts
│ │ │ └── bootstrap.module.ts
│ ├── migrations/
│ ├── cli/
│ ├── config/
│ │ ├── app.ts
│ │ └── database.ts
│ └── main.ts
├── tsconfig.json
└── package.json
In this example, config files are located in the
/src/config folder, because they are shared
between app, migrations and cli scripts.
Also during typescript compilation all files from
src/ folder will be moved to the
dist/ folder.
Moreover, the
ConfigModule is imported in the
BootstrapModule, but not directly in
AppModule.
// app.module.ts
import { Module } from '@nestjs/common';
import { BootstrapModule } from './bootstrap';
import { ConfigService } from 'nestjs-config';
ConfigService.rootPath = path.resolve(__dirname, '..');
@Module({
imports: [BootstrapModule],
})
export class AppModule {}
// bootstrap.module.ts
import * as path from 'path';
import { Module } from '@nestjs/common';
import { ConfigModule } from 'nestjs-config';
@Module({
imports: [
ConfigModule.load(path.resolve('config', '**/!(*.d).{ts,js}')),
],
})
export class BootstrapModule {}
Setting the
ConfigService.rootPath before calling
ConfigModule.load(...) will change the default root dir of where your configs are loaded from.
Another method is to invoke
ConfigModule.resolveRootPath(__dirname) from any module before loading the config and use glob with a relative path.
// bootstrap.module.ts
import { Module } from '@nestjs/common';
import { ConfigModule } from 'nestjs-config';
@Module({
imports: [
ConfigModule.resolveRootPath(__dirname).load('config/**/!(*.d).{ts,js}')
],
})
export class BootstrapModule {}
In both cases we provide the glob of our configuration as first argument, but it is relative to the
src/ folder (or eventually
dist/).
In some cases your structure might take on this shape
/
├── src/
│ ├── cats/
│ │ ├── cats.module.ts
│ │ └── cats.config.ts
│ ├── dogs/
│ │ ├── dogs.module.ts
│ │ └── dogs.config.ts
│ ├── app.module.ts
│ └── main.ts
├── tsconfig.json
└── package.json
With the examples above you'd have to call your config like so
ConfigService.get('dogs.config.bark'). You can use the
modifyConfigName method option to change the name of your configs
import { Module } from '@nestjs/common';
import { ConfigModule } from 'nestjs-config';
import * as path from 'path';
@Module({
imports: [
ConfigModule.load(path.resolve(__dirname, '**/!(*.d).config.{ts,js}'), {
modifyConfigName: name => name.replace('.config', ''),
}),
],
})
export class AppModule {}
Now you can call your config like so
ConfigService.get('dogs.bark').
You might have notice the use of
config/**/!(*.d).{ts,js} in the glob. When running in production (running in JavaScript after TypeScript compilation) we want to disinclude the TypeScript definition files. The use of
config/**/*.ts is fine in dev environments but we recommend using this example
config/**/!(*.d).{ts,js} to avoid issues later on when running in a production environment.
This package ships with the amazing dotenv package that allows you to create
a
.env file in your preferred location.
Let's create one, for demo purposes!
# .env
EXPRESS_PORT=3000
Now, in our
src/config/express.ts configuration file, we can refer to that environment variable.
// src/config/express.ts
export default {
port: process.env.EXPRESS_PORT || 3000,
}
Note: By default the package look for a
.envfile in the path that you have started your server from. If you want to specify another path for your
.envfile, use the second parameter of
ConfigModule.load().
Now we are ready to inject our
ConfigService anywhere we'd like.
import {ConfigService} from 'nestjs-config';
@Injectable()
class SomeService {
constructor(private readonly config: ConfigService) {
this.config = config;
}
isProduction() {
const env = this.config.get('app.environment');
return env === 'production';
}
}
You may also use the
@InjectConfig decorator as following:
import {InjectConfig} from 'nestjs-config';
@Injectable()
class SomeService {
constructor(@InjectConfig() private readonly config) {
this.config = config;
}
}
This feature allows you to create small helper function that computes values from your configurations.
Reconsider the
isProduction() method from above. But in this case, let's define it as a helper:
// src/config/express.ts
export default {
environment: process.env.EXPRESS_ENVIRONMENT,
port: process.env.EXPRESS_PORT,
// helpers
isProduction() {
return this.get('express.environment') === 'production';
}
}
You can use the helper function as follows:
// this.config is the ConfigService!
this.config.get('express').isProduction();
// or
this.config._isProduction(); // note the underscore prefix.
You can also attach helpers to the global instance as follow:
this.config.registerHelper('isProduction', () => {
return this.get('express.environment') === 'production';
});
And then use it like this:
this.config.isProduction(); // note the missing underscore prefix
It's possible to use decorators instead of injecting the
ConfigService.
Note that the
@Configurable() decorator replaces the
descriptor.value for the
method with its own function. Regarding to the current nestjs implementation
(Issue-1180), this behavior will
break all decorators that FOLLOW AFTER the
@Configurable() decorator.
For the expected behavior, the
@Configurable() decorator MUST be placed at
the last position for one method.
Working Example:
import {Injectable, Get} from '@nestjs/common';
import {Configurable, ConfigParam} from 'nestjs-config';
@Injectable()
export default class UserController {
@Get('/')
@Configurable()
index(@ConfigParam('my.parameter', 'default value') parameter?: string) {
return { data: parameter };
}
}
Broken Example:
import {Injectable, Get, UseInterceptors} from '@nestjs/common';
import {Configurable, ConfigParam} from 'nestjs-config';
import {TransformInterceptor} from '../interceptors';
@Injectable()
export default class UserController {
@Configurable()
@Get('/') // <-- nestjs decorator won't work because it placed after @Configurable()
@UseInterceptors(TransformInterceptor)// <-- nestjs decorator won't work because it placed after @Configurable()
index(@ConfigParam('my.parameter', 'default value') parameter?: string) {
return { data: parameter };
}
}
Broken Example 2:
import {Injectable, Get, UseInterceptors} from '@nestjs/common';
import {Configurable, ConfigParam} from 'nestjs-config';
import {TransformInterceptor} from '../interceptors';
@Injectable()
export default class UserController {
@Get('/') // <-- nestjs decorator will work fine because it placed before @Configurable()
@Configurable()
@UseInterceptors(TransformInterceptor) // <-- nestjs decorator won't work because it placed after @Configurable()
index(@ConfigParam('my.parameter', 'default value') parameter?: string) {
return { data: parameter };
}
}
Using the
ConfigModule in combination with TypeORM (e.g. in order to configure TypeORM) requires using the
forRootAsync() function supplied by the typeorm package for nestjs (
@nestjs/typeorm)
import {Module} from '@nestjs/common';
import {ConfigModule, ConfigService} from 'nestjs-config';
import {TypeOrmModule} from '@nestjs/typeorm';
import * as path from 'path';
@Module({
imports: [
ConfigModule.load(path.resolve(__dirname, 'config', '**', '!(*.d).{ts,js}')),
TypeOrmModule.forRootAsync({
useFactory: (config: ConfigService) => config.get('database'),
inject: [ConfigService],
}),
],
})
export default class AppModule {}
Your config file may look something like this:
//config/database.ts
export default {
type: 'mysql',
host: process.env.TYPEORM_HOST,
username: process.env.TYPEORM_USERNAME,
password: process.env.TYPEORM_PASSWORD,
database: process.env.TYPEORM_DATABASE,
port: parseInt(process.env.TYPEORM_PORT),
logging: process.env.TYPEORM_LOGGING === 'true',
entities: process.env.TYPEORM_ENTITIES.split(','),
migrationsRun: process.env.TYPEORM_MIGRATIONS_RUN === 'true',
synchronize: process.env.TYPEORM_SYNCHRONIZE === 'true',
};
We recommend using a
TYPEORM_prefix so when running in production environments you're also able to use the same envs for running the typeorm cli. More options here
You can specify dotenv options with the second parameter of the load method
ConfigModule.load(path.resolve(__dirname, '*/**!(*.d).config.{ts,js}'), {
path: path.resolve(__dirname, '..', '.env.staging')),
});
Create a
.env file at the root directory of your application had always been the best practice.
You could also create custom .env file per different environments.
# .env
EXPRESS_PORT=3000
# .env.dev
EXPRESS_PORT=3001
# .env.testing
EXPRESS_PORT=3002
# .env.staging
EXPRESS_PORT=3003
const ENV = process.env.NODE_ENV;
ConfigModule.load(path.resolve(__dirname, '*/**!(*.d).config.{ts,js}'), {
path: path.resolve(process.cwd(), !ENV ? '.env' : `.env.${ENV}`),
});
Perhaps you need a custom directory to manage env files.
In this example, the name of the custom directory is
env.
/
├── dist/
├── env/
│ ├── .env.dev
│ ├── .env.testing
│ └── .env.staging
│ │
├── src/
│ ├── config/
│ │ └── typeorm.config.ts
│ └── main.ts
├── tsconfig.json
└── package.json
const ENV = process.env.NODE_ENV;
ConfigModule.load(path.resolve(__dirname, '*/**!(*.d).config.{ts,js}'), {
path: path.resolve(process.cwd(), 'env', !ENV ? '.env' : `.env.${ENV}`),
});
Note: If you place env files inside an
srcdirectory, you won't be able to see env files included as a final output in
outDirsince TS compiler will never transpile files that do not match with *.ts extension.
Get a configuration value via path, you can use
dot notation to traverse nested object. It returns a default value if the key does not exist.
this.config.get('server.port'); // 3000
this.config.get('an.undefined.value', 'foobar'); // 'foobar' is returned if the key does not exist
Set a value at runtime, it creates the specified key / value if it doesn't already exists.
this.config.set('server.port', 2000); // {server:{ port: 2000 }}
Determine if the given path for a configuration exists and is set.
this.config.has('server.port'); // true or false
Load other configuration files at runtime. This is great for package development.
@Module({})
export class PackageModule implements NestModule {
constructor(@InjectConfig() private readonly config) {}
async configure(consumer: MiddlewareConsumer) {
await this.config.merge(path.resolve(__dirname, '**/!(*.d).{ts,js}'));
}
}
Register a custom global helper function
this.config.registerHelper('isProduction', () => {
return this.get('express.environment') === 'production';
});
change the root path from where configs files are loaded
import { Module } from '@nestjs/common';
import { ConfigModule } from 'nestjs-config';
@Module({
imports: [
ConfigModule.resolveRootPath(__dirname).load(path.resolve(__dirname, '**/!(*.d).{ts,js}')),
],
})
export class AppModule {}
Returns the current working dir or defined rootPath.
ConfigService.root(); // /var/www/src
ConfigService.root('some/path/file.html'); // /var/www/src/some/path/file.html
ConfigService.resolveRootPath(__dirname).root(); // /var/www/src/app (or wherever resolveRootPath has been called with)