React Native Multiple Image Picker enables application to pick images and videos from multiple smart album in iOS/Android, similar to the current Facebook App. React Native Multiple Image Picker is based on two libraries available, TLPhotoPicker and PictureSelector
Related: React Native Photo Editor
|iOS
|Android
npm i @baronha/react-native-multiple-image-picker
or
yarn add @baronha/react-native-multiple-image-picker
Don't forget the Privacy Description in
info.plistand add file .swift in your project (and create bridging header file swift).
cd ios/ && pod install
When installing this library on Xcode 12, you'll get the following error in Xcode:
Undefined symbol: (extension in UIKit):
__C.UIMenu.init(title: Swift.String, image: __C.UIImage?, identifier: __C.UIMenuIdentifier?, options: __C.UIMenuOptions, children: [__C.UIMenuElement]) -> __C.UIMenu
Undefined symbol: (extension in UIKit):
__C.UIAction.init(title: Swift.String, image: __C.UIImage?, identifier: __C.UIActionIdentifier?, discoverabilityTitle: Swift.String?, attributes: __C.UIMenuElementAttributes, state: __C.UIMenuElementState, handler: (__C.UIAction) -> ()) -> __C.UIAction
Here are some related issues in the RN repo: Issue 30202 and Issue 29178. This bug could be fixed in a future version of react native, but a workaround I've found is to do the following:
Open your
ios/project.xcworkspace project.
In the project navigator panel (located on the right side of Xcode), select your project group (i.e. the item with the blueprint icon).
The Xcode project editor should appear. In the left panel, under the "Project" section, select your project (if it isn't already selected).
In the project section's top tab bar, select the "Build Settings" tab (also make sure the "All" and "Combined" tabs are selected).
In the project navigator list, under the "Search Path" section, there should be a "Library Search Paths" setting (alternatively, you can search for "Library Search Paths" in the search bar).
Change the entry
"$(TOOLCHAIN_DIR)/usr/lib/swift-5.0/$(PLATFORM_NAME)" to
"$(TOOLCHAIN_DIR)/usr/lib/swift-5.3/$(PLATFORM_NAME)" i.e. change
swift-5.0 to
swift-5.3 (to show the popup dialog, double click the value/item).
If you haven't already, make sure to create an empty swift file. Then clean the build folder (the option is in the menu bar under: "Product" -> "Clean Build Folder") and try building your project again.
If you are still having problems building the app, try the following and build your project again:
derivedData directory:
rm -rf ~/Library/Developer/Xcode/DerivedData/* (check out this gist for instructions on how to clean up Xcode)
Cocoapods cache:
rm -rf "${HOME}/Library/Caches/CocoaPods" (and then try running
pod install again).
Add Permission in
AndroidManifest.xml
<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.CAMERA" />
<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.WRITE_EXTERNAL_STORAGE" />
<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.READ_EXTERNAL_STORAGE" />
See options
import MultipleImagePicker from '@baronha/react-native-multiple-image-picker';
// ...
const response = await MultipleImagePicker.openPicker(options);
|Property
|Type
|Default value
|Platform
|Description
|usedCameraButton
|bool
|true
|Both
|Show camera button in first row
|mediaType
|string
|all
|Both
|Select the media format you want. Values include
all,
image,
video. Default is
all.
|isPreview
|bool
|true
|Both
|Allows to preview the image / video will select (iOS - Forcetouch)
|maxVideoDuration
|number
|60
|Both
|Show only video with time allowed (in seconds)
|numberOfColumn
|number
|3
|Both
|Number of columns in a row
|maxVideo
|number
|20
|Both
|Number of videos allowed to select
|maxSelectedAssets
|number
|20
|Both
|Maximum number of one selection
|singleSelectedMode
|bool
|false
|Both
|Only one image / video can be selected
|isExportThumbnail
|bool
|false
|Both
|Export thumbnail image for Video type
|selectedAssets
|Array
|undefined
|Both
|Images / Videos selected to mark
|doneTitle
|string
|Done
|Both
|Title in button Done
|cancelTitle
|string
|Cancel
|Both
|Title in button Cancel
|selectedColor
|string
|#FB9300
|Both
|The color of the mark in the row when the user selected
|autoPlay
|bool
|true
|iOS
|Auto play video
|allowedLivePhotos
|bool
|true
|iOS
|Allowed Live Photos type
|emptyMessage
|string
|No albums
|iOS
|Show string when gallery empty
|selectMessage
|string
|select
|iOS
|Show string when long pressing on image not selected
|deselectMessage
|string
|deselect
|iOS
|Show string when long pressing on image selected
|maximumMessageTitle
|string
|Notification
|iOS
|The title of the alert when the user chooses to exceed the specified number of pictures
|messageTitleButton
|string
|Notification
|iOS
|The title of button in the alert when the user chooses to exceed the specified number of pictures
|tapHereToChange
|string
|Tap here to change
|iOS
|The sub-title in navigation bar (under albums's name in iOS)
|maximumMessage
|string
|You have selected the maximum number of media allowed
|iOS
|The description of the alert when the user chooses to exceed the specified number of pictures
|maximumVideoMessage
|string
|You have selected the maximum number of media allowed
|iOS
|The description of the alert when the user chooses to exceed the specified number of videos
Get an Array value only(Only works when
singleSelectedMode === false). If you want React Native Multiple Image Picker to re-select previously selected images / videos, you need to add “selectedAssets” in options. Perhaps I say a little bit confusing. See Example for more details.
|Property
|Type
|Platform
|Description
|path
|string
|Both
|Selected media's path
|fileName
|string
|Both
|Selected media's file name
|localIdentifier
|string
|Both
|Selected media's local identifier
|width
|number
|Both
|Selected photo/video width
|height
|number
|Both
|Selected photo/video height
|mime
|string
|Both
|Selected photo/video MIME type (image/jpeg, image/png, video/mp4 etc...)
|type
|string
|Both
|Selected image type (image or video)
|size
|number
|Both
|Selected photo/video size in bytes
|duration
|number
|Both
|duration of the video (0 for images)
|thumbnail
|string
|Both
|Appears only in video format and you must have set isExportThumbnail = true. See options
|realPath
|string
|Android
|Real path to file
|parentFolderName
|string
|Android
|Parent folder name of file
|creationDate
|string
|iOS
|UNIX timestamp when image was created
We're trying to improve performance. If you have a better solution, please open a issue or pull request. Best regards!
See the contributing guide to learn how to contribute to the repository and the development workflow.