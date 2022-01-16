React Native Multiple Image Picker (RNMIP)

React Native Multiple Image Picker enables application to pick images and videos from multiple smart album in iOS/Android, similar to the current Facebook App. React Native Multiple Image Picker is based on two libraries available, TLPhotoPicker and PictureSelector

Demo

iOS Android

Installation

npm i @baronha/react-native-multiple-image-picker or yarn add @baronha/react-native-multiple-image-picker

iOS

Don't forget the Privacy Description in info.plist and add file .swift in your project (and create bridging header file swift).

cd ios/ && pod install

Issue

When installing this library on Xcode 12, you'll get the following error in Xcode:

Undefined symbol : ( extension in UIKit ): __ C .UIMenu .init ( title : Swift .String , image : __ C .UIImage ?, identifier : __ C .UIMenuIdentifier ?, options : __ C .UIMenuOptions , children : [__C.UIMenuElement] ) - > __ C .UIMenu Undefined symbol : ( extension in UIKit ): __ C .UIAction .init ( title : Swift .String , image : __ C .UIImage ?, identifier : __ C .UIActionIdentifier ?, discoverabilityTitle : Swift .String ?, attributes : __ C .UIMenuElementAttributes , state : __ C .UIMenuElementState , handler : (__ C .UIAction ) - > ()) - > __ C .UIAction

Here are some related issues in the RN repo: Issue 30202 and Issue 29178. This bug could be fixed in a future version of react native, but a workaround I've found is to do the following:

Open your ios/project.xcworkspace project. In the project navigator panel (located on the right side of Xcode), select your project group (i.e. the item with the blueprint icon). The Xcode project editor should appear. In the left panel, under the "Project" section, select your project (if it isn't already selected). In the project section's top tab bar, select the "Build Settings" tab (also make sure the "All" and "Combined" tabs are selected). In the project navigator list, under the "Search Path" section, there should be a "Library Search Paths" setting (alternatively, you can search for "Library Search Paths" in the search bar). Change the entry "$(TOOLCHAIN_DIR)/usr/lib/swift-5.0/$(PLATFORM_NAME)" to "$(TOOLCHAIN_DIR)/usr/lib/swift-5.3/$(PLATFORM_NAME)" i.e. change swift-5.0 to swift-5.3 (to show the popup dialog, double click the value/item). Alternatively, according to this issue comment, you can clear all the items listed in the "Library Search Paths" setting. TLDR: Xcode automatically manages this setting, and the RN template hardcodes it to use Swift 5.0. If you haven't already, make sure to create an empty swift file. Then clean the build folder (the option is in the menu bar under: "Product" -> "Clean Build Folder") and try building your project again. If you are still having problems building the app, try the following and build your project again: Try clearing out Xcode's derivedData directory: rm -rf ~/Library/Developer/Xcode/DerivedData/* (check out this gist for instructions on how to clean up Xcode)

directory: (check out this gist for instructions on how to clean up Xcode) Try clearing out the Cocoapods cache: rm -rf "${HOME}/Library/Caches/CocoaPods" (and then try running pod install again).

Android

Add Permission in AndroidManifest.xml

< uses-permission android:name = "android.permission.CAMERA" /> < uses-permission android:name = "android.permission.WRITE_EXTERNAL_STORAGE" /> < uses-permission android:name = "android.permission.READ_EXTERNAL_STORAGE" />

Usage

See options

import MultipleImagePicker from '@baronha/react-native-multiple-image-picker' ; const response = await MultipleImagePicker.openPicker(options);

Features

Selected order index.

Support Camera Playback video and live photos.

Display video duration. Async phasset request and displayed cell.

Reload of changes that occur in the Photos library. Preview photo.

Options

Property Type Default value Platform Description usedCameraButton bool true Both Show camera button in first row mediaType string all Both Select the media format you want. Values include all , image , video . Default is all . isPreview bool true Both Allows to preview the image / video will select (iOS - Forcetouch) maxVideoDuration number 60 Both Show only video with time allowed (in seconds) numberOfColumn number 3 Both Number of columns in a row maxVideo number 20 Both Number of videos allowed to select maxSelectedAssets number 20 Both Maximum number of one selection singleSelectedMode bool false Both Only one image / video can be selected isExportThumbnail bool false Both Export thumbnail image for Video type selectedAssets Array undefined Both Images / Videos selected to mark doneTitle string Done Both Title in button Done cancelTitle string Cancel Both Title in button Cancel selectedColor string #FB9300 Both The color of the mark in the row when the user selected autoPlay bool true iOS Auto play video allowedLivePhotos bool true iOS Allowed Live Photos type emptyMessage string No albums iOS Show string when gallery empty selectMessage string select iOS Show string when long pressing on image not selected deselectMessage string deselect iOS Show string when long pressing on image selected maximumMessageTitle string Notification iOS The title of the alert when the user chooses to exceed the specified number of pictures messageTitleButton string Notification iOS The title of button in the alert when the user chooses to exceed the specified number of pictures tapHereToChange string Tap here to change iOS The sub-title in navigation bar (under albums's name in iOS) maximumMessage string You have selected the maximum number of media allowed iOS The description of the alert when the user chooses to exceed the specified number of pictures maximumVideoMessage string You have selected the maximum number of media allowed iOS The description of the alert when the user chooses to exceed the specified number of videos

selectedAssets (Important)

Get an Array value only(Only works when singleSelectedMode === false ). If you want React Native Multiple Image Picker to re-select previously selected images / videos, you need to add “selectedAssets” in options. Perhaps I say a little bit confusing. See Example for more details.

Response Object

Property Type Platform Description path string Both Selected media's path fileName string Both Selected media's file name localIdentifier string Both Selected media's local identifier width number Both Selected photo/video width height number Both Selected photo/video height mime string Both Selected photo/video MIME type (image/jpeg, image/png, video/mp4 etc...) type string Both Selected image type (image or video) size number Both Selected photo/video size in bytes duration number Both duration of the video (0 for images) thumbnail string Both Appears only in video format and you must have set isExportThumbnail = true. See options realPath string Android Real path to file parentFolderName string Android Parent folder name of file creationDate string iOS UNIX timestamp when image was created

To Do

(Bug) Record Video (iOS).

(Bug) Record Video (iOS). Crop Image in iOS.

Performance

We're trying to improve performance. If you have a better solution, please open a issue or pull request. Best regards!

Contributing

See the contributing guide to learn how to contribute to the repository and the development workflow.

License

MIT

TLPhotoPicker

PictureSelector