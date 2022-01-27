Barba.js is a small (7kb minified and compressed) and easy-to-use library that helps you create fluid and smooth transitions between your website's pages.

It helps reduce the delay between your pages, minimize browser HTTP requests and enhance your user's web experience.

Documentation

Simplified API

Hook system for transitions and views

and Transition resolution: declare your transitions and let Barba pick the right one

Use of data-barba attributes

attributes Sync mode

Plugin system @barba/router : use of routes for transition resolution @barba/css : automatic addition of CSS classes @barba/prefetch : automatic pages prefetching (and caching), based on viewport @barba/head : update your <head> (coming soon) @barba/preset : ready-to-use basic transitions pack (fade, slide, …) (coming soon)



Main changes (TL;DR)

Barba now use data-barba-* attributes: data-barba-wrapper for the wrapper data-barba-container for the container data-barba-namespace for the namespace

attributes: 2 main methods: barba.init() for transitions, views and Barba core settings barba.use() for plugins (router, css, prefetch, etc.)

Transitions: are plain JS objects are declared via the barba.init({ transitions }) use "hooks" corresponding to animation steps hooks can be synchronous or asynchronous (via this.async() or Promise based) all hooks receive same data argument use "rules" to select which transition to use default rules are namespace and custom @barba/router adds route rule they can be combined within from and to properties

Views: are plain JS objects are declared via the barba.init({ views }) use a subset of animation "hooks": beforeOnce , afterOnce , beforeLeave , afterLeave , beforeEnter , afterEnter receive the same data argument

Sync mode will start leave and enter transitions concurrently

How to contribute

If you want to report a bug or if you just want to request for a new feature/improvement, please follow those instructions before.

Thanks for taking time to contribute to Barba 🎉 👍

Contributors

