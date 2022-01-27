Barba.js is a small (7kb minified and compressed) and easy-to-use library that helps you create fluid and smooth transitions between your website's pages.
It helps reduce the delay between your pages, minimize browser HTTP requests and enhance your user's web experience.
transitions and
views
data-barba attributes
@barba/router: use of routes for transition resolution
@barba/css: automatic addition of CSS classes
@barba/prefetch: automatic pages prefetching (and caching), based on viewport
@barba/head: update your
<head> (coming soon)
@barba/preset: ready-to-use basic transitions pack (fade, slide, …) (coming soon)
data-barba-* attributes:
barba.init() for transitions, views and Barba core settings
barba.use() for plugins (router, css, prefetch, etc.)
barba.init({ transitions })
this.async() or Promise based)
data argument
namespace and
custom
@barba/router adds
route rule
from and
to properties
barba.init({ views })
beforeOnce,
afterOnce,
beforeLeave,
afterLeave,
beforeEnter,
afterEnter
data argument
leave and
enter transitions concurrently
If you want to report a bug or if you just want to request for a new feature/improvement, please follow those instructions before.
Thanks for taking time to contribute to Barba 🎉 👍
