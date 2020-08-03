Set of React components that implement flexboxgrid.css but with styled-components / emotion . Furthermore, it allows to customize grid configuration like gutter width...

Highly inspired by the excellent react-flexbox-grid which the API is nearly the same than this module.

Demo

Usage

Installation

npm i -S react-styled-flexboxgrid

react-styled-flexboxgrid depends on 2 peer dependencies:

react@^0.14.0 || ^15.0.0-0 || ^16.0.0-0

prop-types@^15.0.0-0

styled-components@2

You should install them in your project.

Basic

import React from 'react' import {Grid, Col, Row} from 'react-styled-flexboxgrid' const App = props => < Grid > < Row > < Col xs = {6} md = {3} > Hello, world! </ Col > </ Row > </ Grid >

Grid

The <Grid> component is optional and can help to wrap children in a fixed/fluid container. Use the configuration container for fixed width value.

Props

fluid (Boolean): Create a responsive fixed width container or a full width container, spanning the entire width of your viewport. Default: false

Row

Props

reverse (Boolean): Use flex-direction: row-reverse . Default: false

(Boolean): Use . Default: false start

center

end

top

middle

bottom

around

between

first

last (String(xs|sm|md|lg): Align elements to the start or end of row as well as the top, bottom, or center of a column.

Col

Props

reverse (Boolean): Use flex-direction: column-reverse . Default: false

(Boolean): Use . Default: false xs

sm

md

lg (Boolean|Integer): When true , enable auto sizing column. When false , hide colomn for the breakpoint. When integer value, it specify the column size on the grid. (1 to 12)

(Boolean|Integer): xsOffset

smOffset

mdOffset

lgOffset (Integer): Offset the column.

Configuration

The grid use same defaults than flexboxgrid.css .

You can customize values using <ThemeProvider> component from styled-components. react-styled-flexboxgrid will looks at the flexboxgrid property in the theme.

import React from 'react' import {ThemeProvider} from 'styled-components' import {Grid, Col, Row} from 'react-styled-flexboxgrid' const theme = { flexboxgrid : { gridSize : 12 , gutterWidth : 1 , outerMargin : 2 , mediaQuery : 'only screen' , container : { sm : 46 , md : 61 , lg : 76 }, breakpoints : { xs : 0 , sm : 48 , md : 64 , lg : 75 } } } const App = props => < ThemeProvider theme = {theme} > < Grid > < Row > < Col xs = {6} md = {3} > Hello, world! </ Col > </ Row > </ Grid > </ ThemeProvider >

Use with Emotion

To use react-styled-flexboxgrid with emotion, import from 'react-styled-flexboxgrid/emotion':

import { Grid, Col, Row } from 'react-styled-flexboxgrid/emotion'

Related projects

License

MIT