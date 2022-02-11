bangle.dev is a collection of components for building powerful editing experiences for the web.

🔋 Batteries included\ We expose plenty of components to help you get started with your Editor.

Insanely powerful API\ Bangle uses Prosemirror to provide an API which can help you build the next google docs including collaboration.

Vanilla JS\ Bangle is written in a framework agnostic way, so that you can focus on building the editor and not learning a new framework. That said, we have support for React and I have plans to add Vue support in the coming months.

Customize UI with React (more frameworks to come)\ Doing UI in vanilla Javascript is not fun. Bangle comes with first party React support and React components (the ones starting with @bangle.dev/react- ) to add some extra 💅 oomph to your Editor.