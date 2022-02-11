openbase logo
@bangle.dev/react-sticker

by bangle-io
0.28.3

Collection of higher level rich text editing tools. It powers the local only note taking app https://bangle.io

Popularity

Downloads/wk

101

GitHub Stars

478

Maintenance

Last Commit

9d ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Readme

psst we have great documentation at https://bangle.dev

What is bangle.dev ?

bangle.dev is a collection of components for building powerful editing experiences for the web.

  • 🔋 Batteries included\ We expose plenty of components to help you get started with your Editor.

  • Insanely powerful API\ Bangle uses Prosemirror to provide an API which can help you build the next google docs including collaboration.

  • Vanilla JS\ Bangle is written in a framework agnostic way, so that you can focus on building the editor and not learning a new framework. That said, we have support for React and I have plans to add Vue support in the coming months.

  • Customize UI with React (more frameworks to come)\ Doing UI in vanilla Javascript is not fun. Bangle comes with first party React support and React components (the ones starting with @bangle.dev/react-) to add some extra 💅 oomph to your Editor.

  • 🚗 Fast as a racing car\ Bangle is as fast as a rich text editor can be; try pasting a really long document in one of its example (😉 don't forget to compare it with your current favourite editor).

Getting started

npm install @bangle.dev/core

Read the docs at https://bangle.dev/docs/getting-started for more details.

