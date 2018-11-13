@bang88/react-native-ultimate-listview

React Native Ultimate Listview

This Library includes two components: UltimateListView and UltimateRefreshView

UltimateListView : A high performance FlatList providing customised pull-to-refresh | auto-pagination & infinite-scrolling | gridview layout | swipeable-row. The truly ultimate version that I have done the most tricky part for you, you can treat this module as an enhanced FlatList with all excellently extra features, comparing to the official version.

UltimateRefreshView: A refreshable ScrollView providing customised pull-to-refresh feature, which has already been using in the UltimateListView, but it can be used independently.

This module supports both of iOS and Android platforms.

All codes are written in ES6 syntax, and meet most rules of Eslint syntax

Quick installation

If on react-native < 0.43: yarn add react-native-ultimate-listview@3.0.2

If on react-native >= 0.43 yarn add react-native-ultimate-listview@latest

Know Issue (v3.3.0): On Android, if you are using CustomRefreshView, and the total hight of your first load data is less than your device height, then the RefreshView may still sticky on the top. However, if the data you loaded is beyond your screen, everything's fine. This issue only happen on Android, any PR is welcome.

Demo

iOS Android FlatList

Usage

import { UltimateListView, UltimateRefreshView } from 'react-native-ultimate-listview' <UltimateRefreshView onRefresh={this.onRefresh}> <YourView/> </UltimateRefreshView> <UltimateListView ref={ref => this. listView = ref} key={this.state.layout} onFetch={this.onFetch} keyExtractor={(item, index) => `${index} - ${item}`} refreshableMode="advanced" // basic or advanced item={this.renderItem} // this takes three params (item, index, separator) displayDate arrowImageStyle={{ width: 20 , height: 20 , resizeMode: 'contain' }}/>

Or you can look through this link: Usage

Documentation

Breaking Changes

Provide a new Component , which extends

Change import syntax to: import { UltimateListView, UltimateRefreshView } from 'react-native-ultimate-listview'

Contribution

@gameboyVito - gameboyvito@gmail.com

Fork this Repository, then run yarn or npm install in the root folder After modifying the code, in the root folder, run yarn eslint-fix or npm run eslint-fix Make sure your code satisfy the eslint rules, then commit and push your code Open your Github, create a pull request to me. I will review it ASAP, thanks a lot.

Why FlatList

I have found some articles to explain why you need to use FlatList instead of the legacy ListView. There are some obvious reasons:

FlatList is just like the UICollectionView or RecyclerView, which can dramatically reduce memory usage. It also provides smoother animation when you have an extremely long list. FlatList supports scrollToIndex function, which is pretty convenient when you want to scroll to an item with index, instead of depending the y-offset. FlatList recommend developer to use PureComponent to reduce unnecessary re-rendering, this can really boost the performance and make your app run faster.

License

MIT