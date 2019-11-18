A platform-agnostic drawer layout. It uses a pure JavaScript implementation on every platform to ensure consistency. We try to keep it up to date with the implementation of DrawerLayoutAndroid and add features we consider necessary as well.

Add it to your project

Run npm install react-native-drawer-layout --save Import the component by using one of these:

var DrawerLayout = require('react-native-drawer-layout').default;

import DrawerLayout from 'react-native-drawer-layout';

Follow the DrawerLayoutAndroid docs -- the API is the same. Everything that differs is explained below

API

This includes the differences between our implementation and the official one DrawerLayoutAndroid. Every breaking change is (hopefully) hidden behind a feature flag, so that this implementation may also be used as polyfill.

Demo

Examples

To run the demo, please run npm install in the DrawerLayoutExample/ directory and start the demo up from there like any other React Native application.

Support

React Native Version react-native-drawer-layout Version >= 11 & < 23 < 1.0 >= 23 >= 1.0 && < 2.0 >= 35 >= 2.0

If you experience any further restrictions with other versions, please let us know.

Restrictions

Currently, there is no support for setting the status bar color in iOS. If you know any workaround, we would be glad to see an idea or a PR.

The overlay to close the drawer has a zIndex of 1000 so setting a higher zIndex somewhere else may lead to inconsistencies.

Release Notes

Breaking changes

This version may only be used with React Native >= 0.35. For discussion see #44

Breaking changes:

This version may only be used with React Native >= 0.25

Breaking changes:

The StatusBar is no longer dimmed by sliding the drawer layout automatically. To avoid this change you may use StatusBarIOS.setHidden in the onDrawerSlide callback.

Contribution