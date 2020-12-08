openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rnr

@bam.tech/react-native-root-siblings

by Horcrux
2.0.3 (see all)

A sibling elements manager.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

141

GitHub Stars

561

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-native-root-siblings npm version

Version 4.x requires react-native version >= 0.59, 3.x requires react-native version >= 0.47

Add sibling elements after your app root element. The created sibling elements are above the rest of your app elements. This can be used to create a Modal component or something should be over your app.

BREAKING CHANGE

For react native >= 0.62

The new LogBox component would impact this component's initialization. To make it work we have to explicitly insert a mount point in your app like this:

// in your entry file like `App.js`
import { RootSiblingParent } from 'react-native-root-siblings';

// in your render function 
return (
  <RootSiblingParent>  // <- use RootSiblingParent to wrap your root component
    <App />
  </RootSiblingParent>
);

You can skip this step if your react-native is lower than 0.62. And actually you can inject RootSiblingParent into anywhere like a react portal, for example if you have multiple rootviews you can choose which one to hold the root siblings.

4.x

From 4.0 the redux store context injection is not enabled by default, the redux store context should be set by a context wrapper.

import { setSiblingWrapper } from 'react-native-root-siblings';
import { Provider } from 'react-redux';

// const store = ... get store;

// Call this before using redux context inside RootSiblings.
setSiblingWrapper((sibling) => <Provider store={store}>{sibling}</Provider>);

You can also use setSiblingWrapper to provide other context into each sibling node.

3.x

From 3.0 the default style has been removed from the element. https://github.com/magicismight/react-native-root-siblings/commit/75b1f65502f41a5ecad0d17fd8d6ebb400365928

Add it to your project

Run npm install react-native-root-siblings --save

USAGE

This library can add element above the root app component registered by AppRegistry.registerComponent.

Class API

  1. Create sibling element
let sibling = new RootSiblings(<View
    style={{top: 0,right: 0,bottom: 0,left: 0,backgroundColor: 'red'}}
/>);

This will create a View element cover all of your app elements, and returns a sibling instance. You can create a sibling anywhere inside your react native code.

  1. Update sibling element
sibling.update(<View
    style={{top: 10,right: 10,bottom: 10,left: 10,backgroundColor: 'blue'}}
/>);

This will update the sibling instance to a View with blue backgroundColor and cover the screen by 10 offset distance.

  1. Destroy sibling element
sibling.destroy();

This will remove the sibling element.

Component API

import { RootSiblingPortal } from 'react-native-root-siblings';


class extends Component {
    render() {
        return (
            <RootSiblingPortal>
                <View style={[StyleSheet.absoluteFill, { backgroundColor: 'rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.25)' }]} />
            </RootSiblingPortal>
        )
    }
}

EXAMPLE

import React, {
    AppRegistry,
    View,
    Component,
    TouchableHighlight,
    StyleSheet,
    Text
} from 'react-native';
import Dimensions from 'Dimensions';

// Import library there,it will wrap everything registered by AppRegistry.registerComponent
// And add or remove other elements after the root component
import RootSiblings from 'react-native-root-siblings';

var id = 0;
var elements = [];
class SiblingsExample extends Component{
    addSibling = () => {
        let sibling = new RootSiblings(<View
            style={[styles.sibling, {top: id * 20}]}
        >
            <Text>I`m No.{id}</Text>
        </View>);
        id++;
        elements.push(sibling);
    };

    destroySibling = () => {
        let lastSibling = elements.pop();
        lastSibling && lastSibling.destroy();
    };

    updateSibling = () => {
        let lastId = elements.length - 1;
        lastId >= 0 && elements[lastId].update(<View
            style={[styles.sibling, {top: lastId * 20}]}
        >
            <Text>I`m No.{lastId} : {Math.random()}</Text>
        </View>);
    };

    render() {
        return <View style={styles.container}>
            <TouchableHighlight
                style={styles.button}
                onPress={this.addSibling}
            >
                <Text style={styles.buttonText}>Add element</Text>
            </TouchableHighlight>
            <TouchableHighlight
                style={styles.button}
                onPress={this.destroySibling}
            >
                <Text style={styles.buttonText}>Destroy element</Text>
            </TouchableHighlight>
            <TouchableHighlight
                style={styles.button}
                onPress={this.updateSibling}
            >
                <Text style={styles.buttonText}>Update element</Text>
            </TouchableHighlight>
        </View>;
    }
}

AppRegistry.registerComponent('SiblingsExample', () => SiblingsExample);

var styles = StyleSheet.create({
    container: {
        flex: 1,
        alignItems: 'center',
        justifyContent: 'center',
        backgroundColor: 'green',
    },
    button: {
        borderRadius: 4,
        padding: 10,
        marginLeft: 10,
        marginRight: 10,
        backgroundColor: '#ccc',
        borderColor: '#333',
        borderWidth: 1,
    },
    buttonText: {
        color: '#000'
    },
    sibling: {
        left: 0,
        height: 20,
        width: Dimensions.get('window').width / 2,
        backgroundColor: 'blue',
        opacity: 0.5
    }
});

screen shoot

RUN EXAMPLE

  1. fork this repository
  2. change dictionary to Examples
  3. run npm i

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial