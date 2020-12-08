Version 4.x requires react-native version >= 0.59, 3.x requires react-native version >= 0.47
Add sibling elements after your app root element.
The created sibling elements are above the rest of your app elements.
This can be used to create a
Modal component or something should be over your app.
The new LogBox component would impact this component's initialization. To make it work we have to explicitly insert a mount point in your app like this:
// in your entry file like `App.js`
import { RootSiblingParent } from 'react-native-root-siblings';
// in your render function
return (
<RootSiblingParent> // <- use RootSiblingParent to wrap your root component
<App />
</RootSiblingParent>
);
You can skip this step if your react-native is lower than 0.62. And actually you can inject RootSiblingParent into anywhere like a react portal, for example if you have multiple rootviews you can choose which one to hold the root siblings.
From 4.0 the redux store context injection is not enabled by default, the redux store context should be set by a context wrapper.
import { setSiblingWrapper } from 'react-native-root-siblings';
import { Provider } from 'react-redux';
// const store = ... get store;
// Call this before using redux context inside RootSiblings.
setSiblingWrapper((sibling) => <Provider store={store}>{sibling}</Provider>);
You can also use
setSiblingWrapper to provide other context into each sibling node.
From 3.0 the default style has been removed from the element. https://github.com/magicismight/react-native-root-siblings/commit/75b1f65502f41a5ecad0d17fd8d6ebb400365928
Run
npm install react-native-root-siblings --save
This library can add element above the root app component registered by
AppRegistry.registerComponent.
let sibling = new RootSiblings(<View
style={{top: 0,right: 0,bottom: 0,left: 0,backgroundColor: 'red'}}
/>);
This will create a View element cover all of your app elements, and returns a sibling instance. You can create a sibling anywhere inside your react native code.
sibling.update(<View
style={{top: 10,right: 10,bottom: 10,left: 10,backgroundColor: 'blue'}}
/>);
This will update the sibling instance to a View with blue backgroundColor and cover the screen by
10 offset distance.
sibling.destroy();
This will remove the sibling element.
import { RootSiblingPortal } from 'react-native-root-siblings';
class extends Component {
render() {
return (
<RootSiblingPortal>
<View style={[StyleSheet.absoluteFill, { backgroundColor: 'rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.25)' }]} />
</RootSiblingPortal>
)
}
}
import React, {
AppRegistry,
View,
Component,
TouchableHighlight,
StyleSheet,
Text
} from 'react-native';
import Dimensions from 'Dimensions';
// Import library there,it will wrap everything registered by AppRegistry.registerComponent
// And add or remove other elements after the root component
import RootSiblings from 'react-native-root-siblings';
var id = 0;
var elements = [];
class SiblingsExample extends Component{
addSibling = () => {
let sibling = new RootSiblings(<View
style={[styles.sibling, {top: id * 20}]}
>
<Text>I`m No.{id}</Text>
</View>);
id++;
elements.push(sibling);
};
destroySibling = () => {
let lastSibling = elements.pop();
lastSibling && lastSibling.destroy();
};
updateSibling = () => {
let lastId = elements.length - 1;
lastId >= 0 && elements[lastId].update(<View
style={[styles.sibling, {top: lastId * 20}]}
>
<Text>I`m No.{lastId} : {Math.random()}</Text>
</View>);
};
render() {
return <View style={styles.container}>
<TouchableHighlight
style={styles.button}
onPress={this.addSibling}
>
<Text style={styles.buttonText}>Add element</Text>
</TouchableHighlight>
<TouchableHighlight
style={styles.button}
onPress={this.destroySibling}
>
<Text style={styles.buttonText}>Destroy element</Text>
</TouchableHighlight>
<TouchableHighlight
style={styles.button}
onPress={this.updateSibling}
>
<Text style={styles.buttonText}>Update element</Text>
</TouchableHighlight>
</View>;
}
}
AppRegistry.registerComponent('SiblingsExample', () => SiblingsExample);
var styles = StyleSheet.create({
container: {
flex: 1,
alignItems: 'center',
justifyContent: 'center',
backgroundColor: 'green',
},
button: {
borderRadius: 4,
padding: 10,
marginLeft: 10,
marginRight: 10,
backgroundColor: '#ccc',
borderColor: '#333',
borderWidth: 1,
},
buttonText: {
color: '#000'
},
sibling: {
left: 0,
height: 20,
width: Dimensions.get('window').width / 2,
backgroundColor: 'blue',
opacity: 0.5
}
});
Examples
npm i