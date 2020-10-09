A react native component, easy, fully customizable, implementing the 'swipe down to close' feature.
npm install react-native-modalbox@latest --save
Check index.js in the Example folder.
|react-native
|react-native-modalbox
|<= 0.57
|<= 1.6.0
|>= 0.58
|>= 1.6.1
|Prop
|Default
|Type
|Description
|isOpen
|false
bool
|Open/close the modal, optional, you can use the open/close methods instead
|isDisabled
|false
bool
|Disable any action on the modal (open, close, swipe)
|backdropPressToClose
|true
bool
|Close the the modal by pressing on the backdrop
|swipeToClose
|true
bool
|Set to
true to enable the swipe down to close feature
|swipeThreshold
|50
number
|The threshold to reach in pixels to close the modal
|swipeArea
|-
number
|The height in pixels of the swipeable area, window height by default
|position
|center
string
|Control the modal position using
top or
center or
bottom
|entry
|bottom
string
|Control the modal entry position
top or
bottom
|backdrop
|true
bool
|Display a backdrop behind the modal
|backdropOpacity
|0.5
number
|Opacity of the backdrop
|backdropColor
|black
string
|backgroundColor of the backdrop
|backdropContent
|null
ReactElement
|Add an element in the backdrop (a close button for example)
|animationDuration
|400
number
|Duration of the animation
|easing
|Easing.elastic(0.8)
function
|Easing function applied to opening modal animation
|backButtonClose
|false
bool
|(Android only) Close modal when receiving back button event
|startOpen
|false
bool
|Allow modal to appear open without animation upon first mount
|coverScreen
|false
bool
|Will use RN
Modal component to cover the entire screen wherever the modal is mounted in the component hierarchy
|keyboardTopOffset
|ios:22, android:0
number
|This property prevent the modal to cover the ios status bar when the modal is scrolling up because the keyboard is opening
|useNativeDriver
|true
bool
|Enables the hardware acceleration to animate the modal. Please note that enabling this can cause some flashes in a weird way when animating
|Prop
|Params
|Description
|onClosed
|-
|When the modal is close and the animation is done
|onOpened
|-
|When the modal is open and the animation is done
|onClosingState
|state
bool
|When the state of the swipe to close feature has changed (usefull to change the content of the modal, display a message for example)
These methods are optional, you can use the isOpen property instead
|Prop
|Params
|Description
|open
|-
|Open the modal
|close
|-
|Close the modal