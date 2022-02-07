Lottie component for React Native (iOS and Android)
Lottie is a mobile library for Android and iOS that parses Adobe After Effects animations exported as JSON with bodymovin and renders them natively on mobile!
For the first time, designers can create and ship beautiful animations without an engineer painstakingly recreating it by hand.
Install
lottie-react-native (latest) and
lottie-ios (3.2.3):
yarn add lottie-react-native
yarn add lottie-ios@3.2.3
or
npm i --save lottie-react-native
npm i --save lottie-ios@3.2.3
Go to your ios folder and run:
pod install
Versioning
Depending on which version of React Native your app runs on you might need to install a specific version of lottie-react-native. Here's the compatibility list:
|App built in React Native version
|Requires lottie-react-native version
|Requires lottie-ios version
|>= 0.59
|3.0.2
|3.0.3
|>= 0.60
|4.0.2
|3.2.3
|>= 0.63
|4.0.3
|3.2.3
|>= 0.64
|4.1.3
|3.2.3
|>= 0.66
|latest
|3.2.3
(If you are using TypeScript, please read this first)
LottieView can be used in a declarative way:
import React from 'react';
import LottieView from 'lottie-react-native';
export default class BasicExample extends React.Component {
render() {
return <LottieView source={require('./animation.json')} autoPlay loop />;
}
}
Additionally, there is an imperative API which is sometimes simpler.
import React from 'react';
import LottieView from 'lottie-react-native';
export default class BasicExample extends React.Component {
componentDidMount() {
this.animation.play();
// Or set a specific startFrame and endFrame with:
this.animation.play(30, 120);
}
render() {
return (
<LottieView
ref={animation => {
this.animation = animation;
}}
source={require('../path/to/animation.json')}
/>
);
}
}
Lottie's animation progress can be controlled with an
Animated value:
import React from 'react';
import { Animated, Easing } from 'react-native';
import LottieView from 'lottie-react-native';
export default class BasicExample extends React.Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props);
this.state = {
progress: new Animated.Value(0),
};
}
componentDidMount() {
Animated.timing(this.state.progress, {
toValue: 1,
duration: 5000,
easing: Easing.linear,
}).start();
}
render() {
return (
<LottieView source={require('../path/to/animation.json')} progress={this.state.progress} />
);
}
}
Changing color of layers:
import React from 'react';
import LottieView from 'lottie-react-native';
export default class BasicExample extends React.Component {
render() {
return (
<LottieView
source={require('../path/to/animation.json')}
colorFilters={[
{
keypath: 'button',
color: '#F00000',
},
{
keypath: 'Sending Loader',
color: '#F00000',
},
]}
autoPlay
loop
/>
);
}
}
You can find the full list of props and methods available in our API document. These are the most common ones:
|Prop
|Description
|Default
source
|Mandatory - The source of animation. Can be referenced as a local asset by a string, or remotely with an object with a
uri property, or it can be an actual JS object of an animation, obtained (for example) with something like
require('../path/to/animation.json').
|None
style
|Style attributes for the view, as expected in a standard
View.
|The
aspectRatio exported by Bodymovin will be set. Also the
width if you haven't provided a
width or
height
loop
|A boolean flag indicating whether or not the animation should loop.
true
autoPlay
|A boolean flag indicating whether or not the animation should start automatically when mounted. This only affects the imperative API.
false
colorFilters
|An array of objects denoting layers by KeyPath and a new color filter value (as hex string).
[]
Not all After Effects features are supported by Lottie. If you notice there are some layers or animations missing check this list to ensure they are supported.
If you have issues linking your iOS project check out this StackOverflow thread on how to fix it.
If your app crashes on Android, means auto linking didn't work. You will need to make the following changes:
android/app/src/main/java/\<AppName>/MainApplication.java
import com.airbnb.android.react.lottie.LottiePackage; on the imports section
packages.add(new LottiePackage()); in
List<ReactPackage> getPackages();
android/app/build.gradle
add
implementation project(':lottie-react-native') in the
dependencies block
android/settings.gradle
add:
include ':lottie-react-native'
project(':lottie-react-native').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/lottie-react-native/src/android')
View more documentation, FAQ, help, examples, and more at airbnb.io/lottie